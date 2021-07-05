aaron-boone-won’t-commit-to-aroldis-chapman-as-yankees-closer-after-he,-gerrit-cole-get-booed-off-the-mound

Game 1 of their July 4 doubleheader against the New York Mets did not go as planned for the Yankees.

On the same day that Gerrit Cole and Aroldis Chapman were named AL All-Stars, the Yankees pitchers imploded against the New York Mets, giving up a combined seven earned runs in a 10-5 loss to their Subway Series rivals.

After the game, manager Aaron Boone wouldn’t commit to longtime closer Chapman keeping the job. Here’s what he had to say when asked if he’d reevaluate Chapman’s role as Yankees closer:

“Yeah, we’ll continue to talk through that,” Boone said. “Obviously we’ve got another important one right now. That’ll be something that we talk, you know, after these games.”

When asked about a Chapman slider that Mets slugger Pete Alonso hit for a solo home run to tie the game at 5-5 in the decisive seventh inning, Boone said this:

“I don’t think that was the right spot for that,” Boone continued.

The home run was the first of three earned runs Chapman allowed in the seventh and final inning of the doubleheader game. He followed up the home run pitch by hitting Michael Conforto with a pitch and walking Jeff McNeil. That was the end of Chapman’s day. Both later scored on a Jose Peraza double off of Lucas Luetge as part of a six-run seventh inning for the Mets.

The meltdown was the latest disaster for Chapman, who now has a 22.24 ERA in his last nine appearances.

This, after Chapman allowed just one unearned run in his first 18 innings this season.

The day didn’t go any better for Cole, who — like Chapman — was booed off the mound after allowing four earned runs in 3.1 innings. The Yankees ace allow six hits, walked three and gave up a home run to Dominic Smith. His only solace was that Chapman picked up the loss thanks to blowing the 5-4 seventh-inning lead.

Cole — also like Chapman — has struggled after a hot start with his ERA ballooning from 1.78 to 2.91 in six starts since June 3. MLB started its sticky-stuff crackdown on June 21, and both pitchers have struggled since.

Boone insisted last week that the crackdown and his team’s pitching struggles are unrelated.

“I think that it affects us less than probably most teams,” Boone said, per the New York Post. “I don’t see it as an overwhelming issue for our team.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 04: Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees is taken out of the game by manager Aaron Boone in the seventh inning during game one of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: