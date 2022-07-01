aarey-car-shed-the-flashpoint:-uddhav-pleads,-fadnavis-firm

MUMBAI: The controversial Metro 3 car shed appears to be the latest political flashpoint in the battle between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and BJP.

Even as deputy chief minister Devendra

Fadnavis

maintained that the new government was determined to construct the Metro 3 car shed inside

Aarey

, former CM Uddhav

Thackeray

on Friday appealed for a rethink. “If you are angry with me, attack me…don’t stab Mumbai in the heart by constructing the metro in Aarey,” said Thackeray at Sena Bhavan in Dadar.

His statements underscored the Sena strategy to keep the new regime on the defensive from the get-go and present his party as the prime defender of Mumbai’s welfare.

Pointing out that he had only stayed construction of the car shed at Aarey but did not stop development – he had suggested an alternate site at Kanjurmarg – he said, “I appeal with folded hands not to play with the city’s environment as there is still wildlife in Aarey. Don’t make this an ego issue. The Kanjurmarg plot is a public plot and can be used in the interest of the people of the state.”

Reacting to Thackeray’s appeal, Fadnavis said, “In the interest of Mumbaikars and if Metro Line 3 is to be started immediately then the car shed must be constructed in Aarey. We are firm on this decision.” He said the Aarey site has been approved by the

Supreme Court

and the Kanjurmarg site is under dispute. “Even after it comes into the government’s possession it will take four years to construct the metro car shed,” he added.

“At Aarey, 25% of the work for the car shed has already been completed and 75% of the work can be done immediately. With all due respect, I had repeatedly told Thackeray that his decision was wrong and requested him to set his ego aside and allow the car shed to come up in Aarey,” said Fadnavis.

The deputy CM said a lot of work on Line 3 has been completed and the metro cannot start till the car shed is completed. Apart from the delays in executing the project, political differences over the location of the shed have led to huge cost escalations for the metro.

Arguing the case for the metro car shed to be constructed in Aarey, Fadnavis said several developers were granted permission to cut down trees in the vicinity of Aarey. “The SC in its order noted that carbon sequestering by the trees to be cut for constructing the car shed can be achieved within 80 days by the metro. This will be an injustice to Mumbaikars and hence the car shed must come up in Aarey,” he said.

On Thursday, at the first cabinet meeting, Fadnavis directed bureaucrats to inform the advocate general to tell the Bombay high court that the government is considering starting the metro car shed work in Aarey.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil also countered Thackeray’s arguments saying the metro line is estimated to carry 65 lakh passengers. “This will solve Mumbai’s traffic problem,” he said.

