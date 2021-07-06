Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan makes bold fashion choice, stops herself from going ‘full-jhatak’ – Hindustan Times

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan did something that she has never done before. She went to a nail salon and got the ‘most jhatak’ nail paint. An excited Ira showed off her new nails in a series of videos posted on Instagram Stories on Monday.

“Hi, I tried a new thing,” she said. “Oh my God! They’re so shiny; I’ve never done this before. I feel so funny. Wait, I have to show you the other hand also. So bright! My hands feel like someone else’s hands. It’s exciting, it’s strange. I’ve never done this before, so let’s see if it gets irritating, but right now it’s exciting.”

She continued, “I literally went there and I was like, ‘what is the most jhatak (loud) colour I can find’. Actually, I didn’t go full-jhatak, there was a brighter pink, but baby steps, right? But it’s super-duper not anything I would ever do. It’s exciting, and it’s fun, and it’s so pretty!”

On Monday, Ira shared a video of herself sampling a Basque cheesecake. It was her first post after Aamir Khan announced that he and his wife of 15 years, Kiran Rao, are divorcing.

Ira and her brother Junaid are Aamir’s children from his previous marriage, to Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran have one son, Azad Rao Khan. In a video shared online after their announcement, Aamir and Kiran could be seen addressing their fans together. He said in Hindi, “You all must be saddened and shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family.”