a-woman-caught-on-video-being-charged-by-a-grizzly-bear-at-yellowstone-faces-criminal-charges-after-officials-used-social-media-to-identify-her

A woman is facing criminal charges related to an incident with a grizzly bear in Yellowstone in May.

She was captured on video taking photos and being bluff charged by a grizzly bear that was within 15 feet of her.

Investigators used social media to identify the woman.

A woman has been charged in an incident captured on video that showed her taking photos within 15 feet of a grizzly bear and two cubs at Yellowstone National Park in May.

The video, which was shared online by a witness at the time, showed the bear bluff charging at the woman in the Roaring Mountain section of the park. Park officials shared a screenshot of the video on Facebook asking people for any information that could help identify the woman.

The woman, Samantha Dehring of Carol Stream, Illinois, was charged with two counts, including feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife, as well as violating closures and use limits, the Billings Gazette reported.

Witnesses told investigators that a small group of tourists observing the bears returned to their vehicles when the animals approached, and that they told Dehring to do the same, but she did not.

Court records said Dehring unfollowed Yellowstone’s Facebook page the same day it posted asking for help identifying her. Investigators received a tip regarding her identity and got a warrant to search her Facebook page, where they discovered photos she had posted of the bears.

“Absolutely floored by the beauty of this place,” a caption read, according to the documents obtained by the Gazette.

Yellowstone requires all visitors to remain at least 300 feet away from bears and to never approach wildlife.

A couple from Louisiana was recently charged in a separate wildlife incident. While in Hawaii on their honeymoon, the couple touched an endangered Hawaiian monk seal, in an incident also captured on video, and were fined $50,000.

