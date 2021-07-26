A Texas firefighter was found dead at a hotel in Cancún. His family believes he was kidnapped and murdered.

Elijah Snow, 35, a Texas firefighter, was found dead at a hotel in Cancún, Mexico, on July 20.

Mexican officials said the married father of two died accidentally of mechanical asphyxiation.

But Snow’s family told CBS Dallas-Fort Worth that they believed he was kidnapped and murdered.

A 35-year-old Texas firefighter on vacation with his wife to celebrate their 10th anniversary was found dead at a hotel in Cancún, Mexico, last week.

Mexican officials said Elijah Snow’s death was likely an accident. His family said they believed he was kidnapped and murdered.

Snow’s father-in-law, Randy Elledge, told CBS Dallas-Fort Worth on Thursday that Snow had disappeared on July 19, the first night of his vacation at an all-inclusive beach resort.

Elledge told CBS DFW that Elijah and Jamie Snow had a few drinks at the hotel bar before deciding to go back to their room.

Jamie Snow returned to the room but noticed her husband had gone back to the bar, Elledge told the outlet.

She woke up around 4 a.m., saw that he had not returned, and started searching for him, Elledge said.

Around 8:30 a.m., someone told her that he had been found dead and that he might have fallen between the walls of the resort next door, the report said.

But the family was skeptical. They hired a local attorney, who obtained photos showing Elijah Snow with bruises over most of his body except his head and face, Elledge told CBS DFW.

The Quintana Roo attorney general’s office said in a statement on Friday that Snow’s body had been found stuck in the window of a bathroom at a different hotel. Neither resort has been named.

The statement described a forensic report as saying Snow died of “mechanical asphyxia due to thoracic-abdominal compression.” It said he’d gotten stuck in the window while trying to get into the bathroom.

“It is important to point out that no signs of violence were found at the scene, so everything seems to indicate that it could have been an accident,” the statement said.

Neither Snow’s family nor the attorney general’s office immediately responded to Insider’s request for comment.

The US State Department’s website says that “violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread and common in Mexico.”

It does not list Quintana Roo as one of the more dangerous states that it warns Americans against traveling to, but it advises travelers to “exercise increased caution” there.

Though Mexican resort towns have for years been known for their safety, violent incidents involving tourists damage that reputation.

Last month, an American tourist was wounded by a stray bullet during a shooting on a beach in Cancún.

