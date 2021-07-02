a-teen-involved-in-the-2014-slender-man-stabbing-is-being-released-from-her-psychiatric-ward-after-she-was-deemed-no-threat-to-others

A rendering of Slender Man from HBO’s 2016 documentary “Beware the Slenderman.” HBO

In 2014 two 12-year-old girls lured a classmate into a Wisconsin park and stabbed her 19 times.

The pair said they carried out the attack to please the internet folklore figure Slender Man.

A judge said Thursday that one of the girls, now 19, will be freed from her psychiatric ward.

A teenager who took part in the Slender Man-inspired stabbing is being freed from her psychiatric ward, after a judge deemed her no threat to others, The bioreports reported.

In 2014, Anissa Weier and her friend Morgan Geyser, both 12, lured friend Payton Leutner, also 12, into a park in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Once there there Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier watched, prosecutors said during their trial.

The pair said they carried out the attack as a tribute to Slender Man, a fictional supernatural figure birthed on the internet in 2009 who is usually depicted as an tall, thin male clad in black with a blank face.

Weier, who was charged as an adult, pleaded guilty to being a party to attempted second-degree intentional homicide and was ordered to spend 25 years in the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, The Times said.

Morgan Geyser (L). Michael Sears/AP Images

In March, Weier asked to be freed, telling Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren that she was “sorry and deeply regretful.”

“I vowed after my crime that I would never become a weapon again, and I intend to keep that vow,” she wrote, per The Times.

On Thursday, Judge Bohren said Weier could be released, pending the submission of release plan from the state within 60 days, The Times said.

Weier had been assessed by three doctors who found that she did not pose a threat to herself or other people and was “functioning very well,” Bohren said, The Times reported.

Bohren added that, before the attack, Weier “had a clean mental health history, if you will.”

Geyser was also charged as an adult and was given a larger sentence: 40 years. She remains in a psychiatric ward.

Leutner survived the attack after she managed to crawl out of the park and find an adult to call for help, The Times said.

Leutner told ABC’s “20/20” in 2019 that she sleeps with a pair of broken scissors under her pillow “just in case” someone attacks her again.

