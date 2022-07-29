a-strong-govt-is-not-restrictive,-doesn’t-control-everything:-pm-modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd Convocation ceremony of Anna University, in Chennai on Friday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is also seen. (ANI Photo)

A strong government does not control everything or everyone. It is responsive, not restrictive, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at Anna University’s 42nd convocation ceremony here on Friday. “The whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope because you are the growth engine of the country, and India is the world’s growth engine. It is a great honour. It is also a great responsibility,” Modi said.

A total of 3.16 lakh engineers graduated at the function on Friday, and Modi handed over gold medals to 69 toppers. Another 1,800 received their Ph D degrees. The event saw a subtle display of camaraderie between PM Modi and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, both of whom skirted contentious topics like NEET.

Mentioning the New Education Policy (NEP) in the passing, Modi said, “a strong government’s strength lies in its humility to accept that it cannot know or do everything. That is why you see reforms in every sphere that make greater space for the people and their freedom.”

On his part, CM Stalin made no mention of NEET, Tamil Nadu’s own education policy and other issues pertaining to state autonomy. He, however, underlined his government’s Dravidian model of governance on the education front.

Modi told the freshly-minted engineering graduates three factors – use of technology, trust in risk-takers and temperament for reforms – were in their favour.

In his speech, Stalin said Tamil Nadu had moved from 14th place in the ease of doing business rankings to third place in just one year. He said industries such as semiconductors, E-vehicles, Lithium-ion batteries, solar photovoltaic, green hydrogen and data centres were showing interest to invest in Tamil Nadu.

