a-stranded-orca-was-freed-from-a-rocky-coastline-after-being-stuck-for-hours

(CNN) An orca that became stranded on a rocky beach in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska, Thursday morning was freed with the help of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and sailors who happened to be nearby.

The stranded killer whale was first discovered on the rocks by a nearby vessel, the Steadfast, according to NOAA, who “authorized them to use a seawater pump to keep the whale wet and any birds away,” NOAA spokesperson Julie Fair told CNN.

The boat crew kept an eye on the whale until a NOAA officer and Alaska Wildlife Troopers arrived.

“At times during the stranding, the killer whale was vocalizing and other killer whales were spotted in the vicinity,” Fair said.

The orca finally refloated as high tide came in Thursday afternoon, according to NOAA. Bay Cetology, a Canadian conservation group, was able to determine it was a 13-year-old juvenile Bigg’s killer whale they previously monitored and identified as T146D.