A Special Porygon-Z Will Be Given To Pokémon Sword And Shield Players Next Week – Nintendo Life

Yet another distribution event has been announced for Pokémon Sword and Shield, this time offering players a special Porygon-Z.

The Porygon-Z up for grabs is based on one that was used by Jeong Sang-yoon, winner of last year’s Pokémon Trainers Cup in Korea; the distribution coincides with the final of this year’s competition, which takes place on 7th August, and follows on from a shiny Amoongus distribution offered last year.

This competitively viable ‘mon will be Level 50, will have a Silk Scarf hold item, and will come with the Adaptability ability. Its moveset will be made up of Hyper Beam, Thunderbolt, Dark Pulse and Nasty Plot (thanks, Serebii).

To get your hands on it, all you need to do is enter a code in-game that’s set to be distributed during the event. Keep an eye out on Pokémon Korea’s YouTube channel for the tournament stream (and don’t worry, codes aren’t region-locked).

[source serebii.net]

