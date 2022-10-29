‘A shadow of the player he was’

Supporters of Premier League giants Arsenal have flooded to social media on Thursday, to express mounting concern over the efforts of a key member of the club’s backline.

Mikel Arteta’s troops, of course, were back in action a short time ago.

Already sitting pretty at the summit of the Premier League, the Gunners turned their attentions towards matters on the continent, in a highly-anticipated trip to the Netherlands to take on Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven.

Arsenal headed into proceedings in the knowledge that a victory would see them march through as Group A winners, potentially crucial ahead of the imminent arrival of a number of the Champions League’s heavyweights in the Europa League.

When all was said and done, though, the evening’s visitors were condemned to a deserved defeat.

This came as a dominant PSV showing, featuring goals on the part of Joey Veerman and Luuk de Jong, gave rise to a 2-0 final scoreline at the Philips Stadion.

Even more concerning than the eventual outcome in Eindhoven, from an Arsenal perspective, though, was the display put forth by Arteta’s men.

A whole host of Gunners stars simply failed to step up to the plate on Thursday, looking frankly overawed by the bright lights of a major European away day.

In turn, it should come as little surprise to hear of the club’s supporters making their frustrations very much known post-match.

The likes of Martin Odegaard, Rob Holding, Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Vieira have all been singled out for heavy criticism for their respective performances tonight.

None, however, has been more widely targeted than defender Kieran Tierney.

Afforded his latest starting berth in the Netherlands, Tierney looked well off the pace throughout, before ultimately being hauled off fifteen minutes from time.

The social media backlash, in turn, has been predictably ruthless, with just some of the highlights from across Twitter showcased below:

Tierney is shot physically. Will never stake a claim as first choice full back

— Queen’s English (@Hesketh_CW) October 27, 2022

What is tierney actually good at? Can’t attack and can’t defend

— harry (@Harrystott10) October 27, 2022

I see why Arteta been dropping Tierney .. guy has lost his quality

— LS (@TheVarialSpa) October 27, 2022

Genuinely becoming worried by Tierney’s regression. Looks a shadow of the player he was a couple of seasons ago

— Éire Gooner 🇮🇪 (@eire_gooner) October 27, 2022

Tierney aswell…., I’d sell him at this point feel sorry for the fella

— Cainn (@AFCAINN) October 27, 2022

Tierney is looking so out of place it’s shocking. Could be the end for him soon I reckon when Zinchenko is back

— D.Sabaroche (@dansab1) October 27, 2022

Our worst performance in a long long time. Tierney was woeful tonight. We need Zinchenko back

— O’Connell (@BenjiiLDN) October 27, 2022

