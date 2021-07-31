Home hearsay A sex-starved marriage is heading for destruction – Bishop Oyedepo
hearsay

A sex-starved marriage is heading for destruction – Bishop Oyedepo

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
a-sex-starved-marriage-is-heading-for-destruction-–-bishop-oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, has taken to his Facebook page to educate married couples on the importance of having a good sex life.

In a post shared on his Ministries Facebook page, the clergyman averred that a sex-starved marriage is heading for destruction, He wrote

”A sex-starved marriage is heading for destruction; spouses should be available for each other, otherwise there will be a tendency to go where they would be accepted because the burning must be satisfied.”

In another post that was shared, the clergyman shared his views on the issue of “Excessive Nagging”, it reads ;

Once you are able to establish a forum for communication in the home, there will be no room for nagging. Never raise an issue without reason; otherwise, you may begin to build walls of barriers in the home system.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Inside details of the fraudulent deal Hushpuppi carried...

Nigerian guy and lady whose photos from the...

Drug Test: Nigerian athlete, Blessing Okagbare, suspended at...

Student allegedly places ‘sacrifice’ in front of staff’s...

Nigerian couple welcome twins after 16 years of...

“Man proposes, God disposes” – Man says in...

Nigerian girl confesses that her mother reportedly gave...

“I am not 20” – Lady tagged the...

“Hushpuppi wanted me to connect him with the...

Lady stuns the internet with photos of her...

Leave a Reply