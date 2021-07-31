A sex-starved marriage is heading for destruction – Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, has taken to his Facebook page to educate married couples on the importance of having a good sex life.

In a post shared on his Ministries Facebook page, the clergyman averred that a sex-starved marriage is heading for destruction, He wrote

”A sex-starved marriage is heading for destruction; spouses should be available for each other, otherwise there will be a tendency to go where they would be accepted because the burning must be satisfied.”

In another post that was shared, the clergyman shared his views on the issue of “Excessive Nagging”, it reads ;

Once you are able to establish a forum for communication in the home, there will be no room for nagging. Never raise an issue without reason; otherwise, you may begin to build walls of barriers in the home system.