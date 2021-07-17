Home Business A Russian passenger plane that disappeared in Siberia has been located with all 19 people aboard still alive
An Antonov An-28 aircraft

An Antonov An-28 plane, the same type of plane that made a hard landing in Siberia. Dragunov1981 / Getty Images

  • An Antonov-28 plane, operated by regional airline SiLA, has been found after making an emergency landing in Siberia.

  • All 19 passengers on board are alive and are being evacuated.

  • A source told Interfax that the flight “stopped communicating” mid-flight and had disappeared off radar.

A Russian plane that disappeared off radar near the Tomsk region of Siberia has been located – and all 19 passengers on board are alive, local officials told Sky News.

The Antonov-28 plane, operated by regional airline SiLA, had made an emergency landing after both engines failed, officials said.

The plane extended its landing gear, but flipped after it made the hard landing, the Associated Press reported. The pilot of the plane suffered a broken leg, but no other passengers were seriously injured, officials said.

The plane was flying from the town of Kedrovy in the Tomsk region to the city of Tomsk when it made the landing, RIA Novosti reported.

A source told Interfax that the flight “stopped communicating” mid-flight and an emergency beacon was later recorded.

The regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sky News that two helicopters were dispatched to locate the plane, and all 19 passengers were being evacuated.

