a-reward-up-to-$5,000-for-tips-on-hit-and-run-driver-who-killed-a-broward-pedestrian

No, the Vikings Did Not Discover America. Here’s Why That Myth is Problematic
Who discovered America? The common-sense answer is that the continent was discovered by the remote ancestors of today’s Native Americans. Americans of European descent have traditionally phrased the question in terms of identifying the first Europeans to have crossed the Atlantic and visited what is now the United States.
The Daily Beast
Jared Kushner Really Did Make the Pandemic Worse
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyJared Kushner is the epitome of the fuckup trope in every movie ever.He tries to help, but doesn’t. In most cases, he actually makes things worse, and that was the case during the pandemic last year according to Yasmine Abutaleb, health policy reporter at the Washington Post, and Damien Paletta, its economics editor.The two co-wrote a book called Nightmare Scenario about how the Trump administration and relevant government entities responded during COVI
The Daily Beast
How Militants in Airtight Sealed Gaza Keep Making Rockets
MOHAMMED ABED/bioreports/GettyGAZA CITY—The bloody 11-day Israel-Hamas war last month brought one stunning revelation: Despite a formidable army and an airtight blockade on Gaza, Israeli security forces had failed to completely quash Hamas’ weapon development capabilities.While the blockade—which includes restrictions that start with the Red Sea and run through Sudan and Egypt—has succeeded in hindering Gaza’s civilian economy, militant groups including Hamas and Islamic Jihad claim to have successfull
Reuters Videos
Canada’s West Coast hits record high heat
“This is something nobody has seen before, how strong this heat dome is.”Canadians on the West Coast took refuge from the sun anywhere they could on Monday, as summer temperatures hit record highs.Extreme heat soared up to all-time highs of 117 degrees Fahrenheit in the Pacific Northwest, which Meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe said is caused by a heat dome.”A heat dome is essentially a huge high pressure ridge, we get sinking air around a high pressure and that basically acts like a cap locking in and cooking the air below.”High sustained temperatures are unusual in the region, which is much more accustomed to bouts of rain over sun.British Columbia closed schools and universities due to the record heat.Social media posts circulated about how to stay cool without air conditioners.Less than 40 percent of homes in the province have air conditioning, according to a 2018 industry study.One town just outside of Vancouver recorded the country’s hottest recorded temperature over the weekend, at roughly over 115 degrees.Before then, the record high in Canada was 113 degrees in 1937, according to the climate organization, Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Reuters
Oxygen prices leap in Indonesia’s capital as COVID-19 cases surge
JAKARTA (Reuters) -Oxygen prices in Indonesia’s capital had more than doubled and some suppliers reported shortages on Tuesday after a surge in COVID-19 cases that prompted the Red Cross to warn of a coronavirus “catastrophe” in Southeast Asia’s biggest country. Indonesia has announced record daily COVID-19 infections of more than 20,000 in recent days, in a new wave fueled by the emergence of highly transmissible virus variants and increased mobility after the Muslim fasting month. With hospitals filling up in the capital, Jakarta, and patients being turned away, some people sought to secure oxygen for infected family members at home.
