a-reward-up-to-$5,000-for-tips-on-hit-and-run-driver-who-killed-a-broward-pedestrian

Reuters Videos

Canada’s West Coast hits record high heat

“This is something nobody has seen before, how strong this heat dome is.”Canadians on the West Coast took refuge from the sun anywhere they could on Monday, as summer temperatures hit record highs.Extreme heat soared up to all-time highs of 117 degrees Fahrenheit in the Pacific Northwest, which Meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe said is caused by a heat dome.”A heat dome is essentially a huge high pressure ridge, we get sinking air around a high pressure and that basically acts like a cap locking in and cooking the air below.”High sustained temperatures are unusual in the region, which is much more accustomed to bouts of rain over sun.British Columbia closed schools and universities due to the record heat.Social media posts circulated about how to stay cool without air conditioners.Less than 40 percent of homes in the province have air conditioning, according to a 2018 industry study.One town just outside of Vancouver recorded the country’s hottest recorded temperature over the weekend, at roughly over 115 degrees.Before then, the record high in Canada was 113 degrees in 1937, according to the climate organization, Environment and Climate Change Canada.