A review of the DJ performance at Big Brother Naija S7 Saturday Night Party

On Saturday 27th August 2022, the fifth installment of Big Brother Naija Party held with DJ Champ and DJ Phatt manning the booth. This article takes a look into how they held the fort.

DJ CHAMP; A Night of Random wonders: DJ Champ took things slowly as she elected to warm up the crowd and prepare them for the electrifying section of the party. ‘Ojuelegba’, ‘Contour’, ‘Temper remix’, and ‘Won Damo’ steered the mood before the DJ got to the business end of her set.

Nothing could have prepared the housemates and the viewers for what was to come as the DJ lined up a collection of the most random Afrobeats hits. As she moved from Kas’s ‘Fimile’ to Asake’s ‘Omo Ope’ down to ‘Gongo Aso’, it was practically impossible to predict the DJ’s next selection.

She threw it back with MC Lof’s ‘Osondi Owendi’ and ‘Konkobilo’ before bringing it back to give the housemates some new music with ‘Calm Down’ remix. She turned the housemates into performing acts when ‘Yaba Buluku’ came on and turned them into dancers when she played ‘Tesumole’, before lining up successive 2022 hits.

It was indeed a set list of very random songs that the DJ made light work of through exceptional transitioning and crowd management.

After DJ Champ’s set it was clear that the DJ coming after she had his job cut off for him. However, DJ Phatt had plans of his own.

DJ PHATT; A Hall of Fame Performance: Different DJs impressed at the celebrated Big Brother Naija Saturday Night Party but nothing could have prepared the housemates and viewers for the masterclass DJ Phatt was about the display.

Picking off from where DJ Champ left off, Phatt quickly open the stage with Kwam 1’s ‘Ade Ori Okin’, and from there, it was the greatest performance from a DJ this season.

He offered successive Amapiano hits in ‘Monalisa’, ‘Terminator’, and ‘Big Flexa’.

From there, he ran through a discography of Afrobeats hits by masterfully transitioning from ‘Oleku’ to ‘Turn Up’ to ‘Dami Duro’.

DJ Phatt played all sides and made all fan bases happy by throwing it back to some Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Olamide, 2Baba, Dbanj, and M.I Abaga’s classics.

Just when the housemates think the party was ending, Phatt turns it up with some Mohit classics that were so mind blowing it had Don Jazzy asking who was manning the booth.

In a breathtaking performance, Phatt switched to Hip Hop, giving the housemates some classic South African hits with ‘Roll Up’, ‘Rands and Naira’, ‘Lagos Party’, and ‘Overkilling’.

He had some monster moments like when he transitioned from ‘OneTicket’ to ‘Fia’ to Wizzypro’s ‘Emergency’. He also successfully mixed Lagbaja’s ‘Konkonilo’ Asake’s ‘Sungba’, and Stereoman’s ‘Ekwe’ into a single track, and this mind-blowing pretty much captured his hall of fame performance.

At the end of the night, both the Housemates and the viewers didn’t want the night to end. With their stellar performances, DJ Champ and DJ Phatt have successfully raised the bar this season.

Now, we wait and see how other DJs react.

