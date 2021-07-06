A Plague Tale Innocence Next-Gen PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Update Released; Cross-Gen Save Progression on PS5 Troublesome – Wccftech

The recently-announced A Plague Tale Innocence next-gen update for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S has been released.

Xbox Series and PS5 players can now download the next-gen version of Asobo Studio’s hit title from 2019. On Xbox Series X, the next-gen version weighs in at roughly 42GB, whereas PlayStation 5 players will need to download 33GB of data.

Save files from the last-gen versions on consoles will carry over to the next-gen versions. Whereas saves will automatically carry over from Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S, PS5 players are seemingly required to first download the latest patch on the PS4 version of the game before starting the game on PlayStation 5.

If you’ve played #APlagueTale: Innocence and are about to dive back into your save on next-gen: – PS4 to PS5: make sure to download the latest patch on PS4 before starting on PS5 to get your cloud save.

– Xbox One to Xbox Series: automatic cross-progression. — A Plague Tale (@APlagueTale) July 5, 2021

The next-gen version of the game supports 4K resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X alongside 3D audio support. In addition, the update enables 60FPS on the next-gen consoles.

A Plague Tale: Innocence Update 1.09 Patch Notes Here are the official patch notes for A Plague Tale: Innocence Update 1.09 that is now rolling out to all the supported platforms of the game: ​Those who are unfamiliar with A Plague Tale: Innocence will discover a gorgeous mixture of adventure, puzzle solving, deadly combat and stealth, while long-time fans will be able to relive Amicia and Hugo’s emotional journey through a grim medieval France, in never-before-seen detail. The next generation version features: 4K UHD (on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5)

60 FPS

3D audio support

Xbox One & PS4 versions can be upgraded for free!

A Plague Tale Innocence is available now for PC and consoles. The action-adventure survival horror stealth game is also available via Xbox Game Pass and is part of this month’s free PS Plus games.

Alongside the next-gen update, a new Gold Edition of the game has been released. This version includes an all-new expansion.