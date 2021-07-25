A Plague Tale: Innocence – Locations Of All Curiosities – GameRant

A Plague Tale: Innocence is an intense survival game featuring powerful storytelling, stunning visuals, and strong characters that will keep the player’s attention throughout. It also delivers a terrifying experience, while exploring the reality of life in France in the Middle Ages.

There are a total of 26 curiosities hidden in different locations that players can find. These historical objects further detail the fascinating lore of the game. Collecting each item provides a more satisfying experience for players, along with earning them the Curiosities Hunter Trophy and the Curiosities Collector Trophy.

Chapter I: The de Rune Legacy

Curiosity 1 – Spices

To find the first Curiosity, head deeper into the de Rune estate and go inside the house after talking to servant Gabrielle. Turn right towards the dining hall after closing the door, and make a left towards the kitchen area to find a ladder. Climb up to the loft and turn around to see the Spices collectible on a table next to a plant.

Curiosity 2 – Tablecloth

Inside the house, find the stairs leading to the quarters. Instead of going to Beatrice’s quarters — Amicia’s mother — follow the maid, Louise, to Amicia’s bedroom, which is just down the hall. Here, players can find the tablecloth collectible on her bed.

Chapter II: The Strangers

Curiosity 3 – Soap

As Amicia and Hugo enters the village, keep walking until they find a right path that leads to a bridge. Cross the bridge and turn to the right to get to a blind alley. Keep right until they spot the Soap collectible on a small stool.

Curiosity 4 – Incense and Herbs

After escaping the villagers with the help of the old Clervie, she will invite Amicia and Hugo to change their clothes upstairs. Go to the bedroom and look at the window on the left. Here, the Incense and Herbs collectible are burning on top of the dresser.

Chapter III: Retribution

Curiosity 5 – Brew

Upon seeing the statues of the Three Saints, lead Amicia and Hugo safely through the halls, eventually reaching a room with a ladder to climb up. Break one of the chains of the chandelier and climb down the ladder. The swinging chandelier clears a path towards a dark area on the right, blocked by a small wooden wall. The Brew collectible is on the right table near a window.

Curiosity 6 – Crusader Tabard

After Amicia and Hugo get separated in the catacombs, head down the stairs and down a narrow path leading to a big hall full of the ravenous rats. Hugo will be waiting above. Go to the back of the hall and climb the ladder, which leads towards the Crusader Tabard collectible lying near the wall.

Chapter IV: The Apprentice

Curiosity 7 – Hermetic Vessel

Go down to the dock by the lake and look to the left, where players will see a tree stump near a bonfire and blanket. Behind the tree stump is the Hermetic Vessel collectible, lying next to it.

Curiosity 8 – V.I.T.R.I.O.L

Push the cart with the flaming brazier together towards Laurentius’ house, and go around to find the side door. Let Hugo get through the window to open it. Once inside, turn right towards the dining area and head up the stairs. Behind the second bedroom door the V.I.T.R.I.O.L collectible is on the table.

Chapter V: The Raven’s Spoil

Curiosity 9 – Sickle

Amelia, Hugo, and Lucas will find a cart with a brazier near the first siege tower. Hit the chain to put the drawbridge down and kill the alerted soldier. Get a stick, light it up, and lead them to the cart. Use an igniter to light the cart, and push it together towards the left path.

Here, players will find a broken stone pillar with an open chest containing the Sickle collectible beside it, with a soldier guarding it. Once he’s alerted, stop pushing the cart and kill the soldier to get the collectible.

Curiosity 10 – Oliphant

After climbing up the ledge, Amicia and Hugo will reach an area where they see two corpses hanging on a tree. Shoot the chains of the corpses down to distract the ravenous rats. Walk closer towards the tree and the rats, then turn left to see the Oliphant collectible near an open chest.

Chapter VI: Damaged Goods

Curiosity 11 – Pound Sterling

In a big red tent went where Amicia asks Melie to open the chest, get out to the dining area and sneak towards a cart filled with barrels. Continue walking towards the warehouse to find the Pound Sterling collectible on the table.

Curiosity 12 – Declaration of War

After rescuing Hugo from the cage, sneak towards the cart filled with wooden panels. Kill the two soldiers giving out the orders on the left side. Sticking to the left side, go down the horse stable. Be careful of the patrolling guards.

As Amicia and Hugo draw nearer to the large white tent, sneak past the anvil and to the front desk. Here, they will find the Declaration of War collectible on a stool.

Chapter VII: The Path Before Us

Curiosity 13 – Horseshoe

Follow Melie towards the abandoned water mill and let her unlock the door. Stop the big wheel from spinning with Hugo and Melie’s help, and cross to the other side.

Upon reaching the area with the workbench, players will see an opening on the right side. Hit the chain of the closed window to open it, go down to the side, and climb up with Melie. Here, there’s a Horseshoe collectible hanging on a wall inside.

Curiosity 14 – Map

Players must head through the forest until they see the portcullis, and wait for the gathering soldiers to spread out. Kill the soldiers one by one while hiding in the tall grasses. There’s a tent at the corner on the right side, inside of which players can find the Map collectible on a table.

Chapter VIII: Our Home

Curiosity 15 – Iconography

After Hugo wakes Amicia up from her bad dream, he asks her to follow him. Before going down the stairs with Hugo, turn right to find the Iconography collectible lying on the blocked stairs.

Curiosity 16 – Bird Language Manual

After helping Lucas with his elixir, follow Hugo to the ramparts. There, players will shout out to hear their own echoes and find Melie, who wants to talk with Amicia. Follow her, and look behind the barrel to find the Bird Language Manual collectible.

Chapter IX: In the Shadow of Ramparts

Curiosity 17 – Sheepskin

As Amicia reaches a corner where she hears a crying woman and a soldier arguing, wait for them to leave. Open the door and knock the corpse down to distract the rats. A soldier nearby will be alerted, and players can hit his lantern to get rid of him. Check the chest in the area where the soldier came from – it contains the Sheepskin collectible.

Curiosity 18 – Piece of Transis

After gaining the Odoris from the Alchemist and soldiers’ conversation, explore the cemetery and head to the upper area. Use the Odoris to distract the rats from below, and quickly run to the lamp to prevent them from following Amicia to a higher area. Notice the cart from the once-gated area, and distract the rats away by throwing an Odoris at the far left side of it.

Quickly block the small hole with the spot light stand, and use the Luminosa to kill the remaining rats. Hop off the wall behind the cart, and head down the platform to see the Piece of Transis collectible in the vault.

Chapter X: The Way of Roses

Curiosity 19 – Study of a Skinned Person

While following Rodric, the prisoner, Amicia will reach a courtroom. Wait for the soldiers to leave the guard behind, and kill or distract the remaining soldier. The Study of a Skinned Person collectible is on the right side of the room.

Curiosity 20 – Theriaque

After saving Rodric, Amicia will run through an underground cave towards another library with all the forbidden books, including the Sanguinis Itinera. Pull the stuck cart out with Rodric’s help, and push it to the right towards a small passageway with a candle and a stone. Enter the area to find the Theriaque collectible on the table.

Chapter XII: All That Remains

Curiosity 21 – Harnois Helmet

After dealing with the rat tornadoes, get the torch from Lucas and lead the way towards an opening into the house. Once inside the nest, enter another tunnel to find an open chest containing the Harnois Helmet collectible.

Curiosity 22 – Family Tree

After lighting up all the symbols and opening the secret door hidden behind the lion statue, light up the torch in the middle. Let Lucas light up the others as he moves along. On the right side where the stills are, Amicia will find the Family Tree collectible.

Chapter XIII: Penance

Curiosity 23 – Rag Doll

Enter the village and continue walking down the alley, until Amicia notices Old Clervie at the end. Right after crossing the bridge, there’s an opening towards a house on the left side of a dog’s corpse. Get inside to find the Rag Doll collectible in a box.

Curiosity 24 – Knight Figurine

Go straight to Laurentius and open the door to his house. Amicia will be led to their bedroom corridor with her mother, Beatrice, at the end. Continue walking towards her and enter Hugo’s room. Before talking to him, turn right and get inside the other room to find the Knight Figurine collectible on the table.

Chapter XVI: Coronation

Curiosity 25 – Discipline

In this chapter, players will reach the end of the street with 2 guards talking to each other. Free the rats by throwing Extinguis on a lantern on the left side, and use Imperium to kill the guards. Keep an eye on an alley on the right side while approaching their corpses. Head into the alley to find the Discipline collectible near a corpse on the left.

Curiosity 26 -Inquisitor’s Manual

As players draw near to the cathedral, there will be soldiers and archers blocking the way. Kill them all to reach the platform. Before going up to the platform, look on its right side corner to find a corpse holding the Inquisitor’s Manual collectible.

NEXT: A Plague Tale: Innocence – Every Gift (& Where To Find Them)





Email



Cut Mass Effect Alien Races We’d Love to See Return Some Day

About The Author