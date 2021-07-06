a-passenger-plane-carrying-28-people-crashed-into-the-sea-in-russia’s-far-east,-with-no-survivors-reported

The plane was flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana in the Russia’s far east.

It disappeared from the radar at 3 p.m. The wreck was discovered by helicopter, Life.ru reported.

Onboard were 22 passengers and 6 crew. There were no survivors, Life.ru reported.

Authorities in Russia have found the wreck of a passenger plane carrying 29 people that went missing on Tuesday in Russia’s far east, RIA Novosti and Life.ru reported.

The Antonov An-26 aircraft stopped communicating at around 3 p.m. local time as it flew from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the town of Palana in Russia’s far east Kamchatka Peninsula, the outlets said.

Helicopter crews located the wreckage of the plane Tuesday evening around 2.4 miles from Palana, Life.ru reported, adding that there were no survivors found.

Of the 28 people onboard, 22 were passengers, including one child, and six were crew members, Life. ru said.

The plane was flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana in the Kamchatka Peninsula when it went missing. Google Maps screenshot

The Federal Air Transport Agency told the state-run Russian news agency Interfax that foggy weather conditions in the area may have made landing difficult, Reuters said.

“During the landing approach, the meteorological conditions were characterized by the presence of fog in the vicinity of the airport,” The Federal Air Transport Agency said.

Interfax said that the plane was thought to have crashed into a cliff, Reuters said.

Two helicopters and an airplane were been deployed to trace the flight route, local officials told bioreports.

The plane belonged to the company Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise, and has been in operation since 1982, bioreports reported.

A passenger on board, Ivan Sivak, posted a picture on his Instagram account before the plane took off.

Also onboard the flight were several officials from the Russian city of Palana, and two children.

