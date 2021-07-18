A New Limited-Time Pokémon Sword And Shield Item Distribution Event Has Begun – Nintendo Life

There’s a new item distribution available in Pokémon Sword and Shield and it’s only on offer for one day – so be sure to act fast!

This time around it’s a Gold Bottle Cap. As explained by Serebii.net, this item was given out during the Pokémon Players Cup IV stream. The code you’ll need this time around is: PLAYERSCH01CEPC

This item can be used to boost a Pokémon’s Individual Values (IVs) to the maximum. More info here.

To redeem this item, select Mystery Gift in the game’s menu, code and then input the above code.

Have you redeemed the Gold Bottle Cap yet? Are you still playing Sword and Shield on a regular basis?