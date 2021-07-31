A New Limited-Time Pokémon Sword And Shield Beast Ball Distribution Has Begun – Nintendo Life

There’s a new item distribution available in Pokémon Sword and Shield and it’s only available until 2nd August 2021 so be sure to act fast!

This time around it’s a Beast Ball. As explained by Serebii.net, this item was given out during the Pokémon Players Cup IV stream. The code you’ll need this time around is: PC4F1NALSBEAST

This is a special ball used to catch Ultra Beasts. More info here.

To redeem this item, select Mystery Gift in the game’s menu, code and then input the above code.

Have you redeemed this Beast Ball yet? Are you still playing Sword and Shield on a regular basis? Leave a comment down below. View all of the past code distributions for Sword and Shield in our full guide.