a-muslim-pandit-who-devotes-his-time-to-bridging-chasms-of-society

Pandit Mustafa Arif

regrets his ‘labour of love’ Ishwar Prerna or God’s Inspiration, a work consisting of 10,000 verses in 18 volumes, never reached the two misguided men before they beheaded a tailor in Udaipur. Had they given even a cursory glance at this ‘magnum opus’ in Hindi inspired by the holy Quran, claims

Pandit Arif

, they could have changed their mind and not perpetrated the heinous crime.

Working tirelessly for nine years, Pandit Arif, 72, has penned these verses in simple Hindi which upholds God’s universal message of love, compassion and enshrined in the Quran. He has written it in the format of hamd or God’s praise.

“The duo who brutally killed the tailor had either not heard of the Quranic verse which talks about God’s dislike for those who create turmoil on the earth or deliberately didn’t heed it. I am aghast that this barbarity was committed in the name of the Prophet who preferred peace to violence, forgiveness to revenge,” he says. He conveys this Quranic message, quoting a line from his collection: “Fasad zameen par na faillao yehi hukm-e-ilahi hai/Apas mein jud jane mein hi ab sabki

bhalaee hai

(God doesn’t allow trouble on earth/The salvation is in peaceful co-existence).”

A former member of Ujjain (MP)-based Mahakaleshwar Mandir’s administrative committee, it was in Ujjain in 1992 that the All-India Brahman Samaj conferred the title of a Pandit on Arif. Acknowledging his commitment to Hindu-Muslim unity, his devotion to understand and his respect for Hinduism, he received the Mahakal Samman in 2004 at Talkatora auditorium in Delhi.

This Ratlam-born

Dawoodi Bohra Muslim

began his career as a Hindi journalist in the 1970s in MP, moved to Delhi in 2001 when Vajpayee was Prime Minister, and is now settled in Mumbai. He edited government-run quarterly magazine

Sadhvana Sandesh

and even wrote panegyric poems for Vajpayee.

