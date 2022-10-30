‘A miracle for my dull skin and pigmentation!’: Testers wowed by this new vitamin C serum

If you’re serious about making real changes to your skin, a good serum should be an essential part of your skincare routine. But with so many on the market nowadays, it can be hard to know which are really worth your money.

Well, we’re here to tell you about one serum that really does make a difference to the skin, according to our testers. We sent out a bottle of the new Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Super-C Serum, £95 here, to our beauty testing panel and asked them to use it for four weeks, then give their honest feedback. And the results were impressive. One tester called it a “miracle”, while another says it’s now “hands down [her] favourite ever serum”.

The key ingredient in this seemingly super serum is vitamin C, which helps to minimise pigmentation, even skin tone and generally create a brighter complexion. Here it’s paired with enzymes, which give a gentle exfoliating action, plus Alpine plant extracts for the ultimate glow.

It’s these radiance-boosting results that really wowed our tester Yvonne H: “I have lots of pigmentation and have often wondered if there is a miracle in a bottle that can fix my problematic, dull skin. This is that miracle.”

“It is absolutely wonderful for my skin!” she continues. “Amazing results over four weeks. It definitely works and has given me a healthy glow, and much more even skin tone. My skin looks great and I sincerely want my tube to last forever!”

It also appears to deliver on plenty of other anti-ageing benefits too. “This is hands down my favourite ever serum for improving the look of ageing skin,” said Sharon T, another of our testers who gave this Elemis serum a five star review. “As a woman in her mid 50s and post-menopausal, I’ve been looking for the holy grail of anti-ageing skincare – and I LOVE this.

“Four weeks on my skin is hydrated, smoother, fine lines are greatly improved – and the glow! Like a little bottle of youth. My aunt, a couple of friends and someone on Instagram all commented on how good my skin looked; one even thought I’d had something ‘done’. I can’t wait to see how my skin looks in another few months, and I have already purchased a second bottle because I never want to run out of this.”

At £95 this product is pricey, though, so for more of our favourite vitamin C skincare picks for all budgets, click here.

