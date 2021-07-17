a-mercedes-once-owned-by-u2’s-bono-is-going-up-for-auction

(CNN) A Mercedes once owned by singer Bono of U2 is going up for auction Sunday.

Bono, whose birth name is Paul Hewson, bought the gray 1980 Mercedes 450 SEL to celebrate the success of U2’s first album, “Boy,” according to the auction’s website.

The four-door sedan, currently in the United Kingdom, has a classic look on the outside. But the inside is a different story.

The singer spent about $16,000 on the sound system and speakers, auctioneer Car & Classic notes, adding there was so much power that a fire extinguisher was needed to be kept in the car.

The interior was eventually retrimmed in a cow hide pattern throughout. The auctioneer did not say if that was a move by Bono.