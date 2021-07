a-marjorie-taylor-greene-matt-gaetz-press-conference-in-support-of-jan.-6-rioters-was-derailed-by-a-whistler

Associated Press

Wisconsin GOP leader doesn’t want another election probe

The highest ranking Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly said Tuesday that he didn’t know what a forensic audit of the state’s 2020 presidential election results would prove, saying two other ongoing investigations were sufficient while disagreeing publicly with a GOP colleague who called for yet another, broader probe. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos also did not commit to providing any additional resources to conduct a “comprehensive, forensic examination” that state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, chairwoman of the Assembly elections committee, called for on Monday. “Certainly, if she wants to add extra resources from her two staff people in the office to be able to assist the investigators that we have … we welcome everybody to offer whatever evidence that they have,” Vos said.