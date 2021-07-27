a-marjorie-taylor-greene-matt-gaetz-press-conference-in-support-of-jan.-6-rioters-was-derailed-by-a-whistler

-
Washington Post
Here’s what could happen to the Trump Organization now
Since Donald Trump won the 2016 election, his namesake company has appeared to be running in place. The Trump Organization hasn’t opened a new property since its (now shuttered) Vancouver hotel in February 2017. Its biggest plans for expansion – two new lower-cost hotel chains aimed at Trump-friendly states – were canceled in 2019. Trump had left his adult sons Eric and Donald Jr. in charge, along with now-indicted executive Allen Weisselberg. They appeared to be simply trying to hold Trump’s od
-
Associated Press
Wisconsin GOP leader doesn’t want another election probe
The highest ranking Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly said Tuesday that he didn’t know what a forensic audit of the state’s 2020 presidential election results would prove, saying two other ongoing investigations were sufficient while disagreeing publicly with a GOP colleague who called for yet another, broader probe. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos also did not commit to providing any additional resources to conduct a “comprehensive, forensic examination” that state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, chairwoman of the Assembly elections committee, called for on Monday. “Certainly, if she wants to add extra resources from her two staff people in the office to be able to assist the investigators that we have … we welcome everybody to offer whatever evidence that they have,” Vos said.
-
NextShark
Family of botched robbery victim says she ‘won’t make it’, decides to donate her organs
An Asian mother who wound up in a coma after falling victim to an attempted robbery in New York City “won’t make it” out of her situation, according to her family. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, has remained in critical condition since the incident on July 17, which left her with a severe brain injury. This week her family closed their fundraiser and announced that she “won’t make it out of this.”
-
MMA Weekly
Conor McGregor tweets and deletes vile comment about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s late father
It appears Conor McGregor is not handling his recent loss well. After his first round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier as a result of a doctor’s stoppage due to a broken tibia and fibula at UFC 264, McGregor’s bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomdeov tweeted his thoughts on the result. Good always defeats evil.Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021 After two weeks, McGregor seemingly tweeted his response to Nurmagomedov, goin
-
Associated Press
2 Colorado officers under investigation after violent arrest
A Colorado police officer has been arrested on felony charges after a video showed him using his pistol to beat a man he was attempting to arrest, choking him and threatening to kill him, and a second officer was also arrested after authorities say she failed to stop her colleague as required by a new police accountability law. Body camera footage was shown Tuesday at a news conference of the Friday incident that happened in the Denver suburb of Aurora, whose police department has been plagued by numerous police misconduct cases in recent years including the 2019 death of Elijah McClain. The man repeatedly says “You’re killing me, bro,” as Aurora police Officer John Haubert holds him down and strikes him, the video shows.
-
Yahoo News Video
GOP Rep. Kinzinger says summer 2020 ‘riots’ and Jan. 6 shouldn’t be compared
Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of two Republicans serving on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, said during his opening statement that last summer’s “urban riots and looting” shouldn’t be compared to what happened on Jan. 6. He also took aim at members of his own Republican Party and praised the bravery of the police officers who battled rioters for hours.
-
Washington Post
Democrats broaden probe into Trump-era meddling at CDC
WASHINGTON – Congressional investigators expanded their inquiry Monday of political interference at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under President Donald Trump, citing newly obtained documents and additional reports of the administration’s meddling in government scientists’ work. The expanded investigation centers on efforts to blunt the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports (MMWRs), which offer public updates on scientists’ findings. The reports had been considered sacros
-