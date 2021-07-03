a-louisiana-family-received-a-$50-billion-deposit-in-their-account-in-a-‘technical-glitch’-by-the-bank

A sheet of rare and sought after star notes is seen after the phase of production where the new 100 USD bills are applied with a serial number, a US Federal Reserve seal, are cut and stacked at the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s Western Currency Facility October 11, 2013 in Fort Worth, Texas. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/bioreports via Getty Images

A Louisiana family had a $50 billion account balance for four days, according to reports.

“I’m like, ‘Where did that come from?'” Darren James told Fox 11.

Chase Bank said the mistake was a “technical glitch.”

A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, family had an extra $50 billion in their account for four days following a mistake by Chase bank, Fox 11 reported.

Last month, when Darren James returned home from work, his wife told him about the billions of dollars in their bank account, according to the report.

“I’m like, ‘Where did that come from?'” James told Fox 11. “And all we were thinking was who’s going to be knocking on our door … because we don’t know anybody with that type of money, to begin with.”

James jokingly wondered if a “rich uncle” gave him the fortune, CNN reported. Chase bank fixed the mishap a few days later.

“We had a technical glitch a couple weeks ago impacting a limited number of accounts,” Chase Bank told CNN in a statement. “The issue was resolved one day later and all accounts are showing accurate balances.”

The family did not spend any of the money, according to the reports.

“We knew it wasn’t ours. We didn’t earn it, so we couldn’t do anything with it,” said James, a former law enforcement officer, told Fox 11.

A similar incident occurred earlier this year to a Louisiana woman in April. However, she was arrested after she declined to return $1.2 million that was mistakenly deposited into her account.

Speaking with Fox 11, James said if he ever had that kind of money he would “bless other people-to give people hope that there is positive in this world.”

