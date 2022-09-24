A Look Into Premier League’s Biggest Summer Signings So Far

The summer transfer window always tends to throw up some strange and crazy surprises, as is so often the case at the elite level – and so far, in the Premier League, we’ve seen more than our fair share of deals that made us go ‘wow’.

Today, we’re going to take a look at five of the biggest and best with over a month still left to go.

Honourable mentions go to Richarlison and Coutinho, both of whom could legitimately shape the entire campaigns of Spurs and Villa respectively.

Gabriel Jesus – Man City to Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus was never positioned as a natural forward during his days at Manchester City and even though he had some great moments there, he wasn’t really utilised in the way many believe he should’ve been. On the flip side, Arsenal are in need of a new star man up top, and we genuinely think Jesus fits into that role perfectly.

Christian Eriksen – Brentford to Man United

Just over a year ago, the world watched in horror as Christian Eriksen collapsed at the Euros while playing for Denmark. Then, he made a miraculous recovery and joined Brentford, eventually setting himself on the path to a major move – to Manchester United. Can he impress, or will he not be at the level he once was?

Raheem Sterling – Man City to Chelsea

The squad depth that Manchester City possesses is out of this world and Raheem Sterling is, or was, living proof of that. The Englishman has moved on to pastures new back in London with Chelsea in what could prove to be quite a shrewd signing. That is, of course, if they find the right system that suits him.

Darwin Nunez – Benfica to Liverpool

One questionable pre-season game had the masses believing that Liverpool had paid too much money to bring Darwin Nunez over from Benfica. Alas, he’s already starting to find his feet and is coming across as one of the most exciting signings of the summer so far. If he can carry on down this path, the world is his oyster.

Erling Haaland – Dortmund to Man City

Ever since he first broke onto the scene as a youngster, Erling Haaland has been pinpointed as the next big thing – and now, he’ll get the chance to prove it in his biggest test to date: the Premier League. City have made it crystal clear that he’s going to be their leading man and with Pep Guardiola behind him, this could be the push they need to finally capture Champions League glory.