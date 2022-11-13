A look back at Princess Kate’s first Remembrance Day service with royal family

November 13, 2022 – 08:42 GMT

Sharnaz Shahid

Kate Middleton joins Prince William for first Remembrance Day service. Take a look back at the royal’s important moment…

On 14 November 2011, it was a sombre moment when the then-Duchess of Cambridge joined the other Windsor wives in honouring Britain’s fallen for the first time.

MORE: Princess Kate presents little boy with a very special gift on sweet solo outing

In a black Diane von Furstenberg coat that sported two scarlet poppies, Princess Kate stood on the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to watch Prince William laying a wreath at the Cenotaph in London’s Whitehall.

WATCH: Princess Kate speaks with veteran and Cub Scout to mark Remembrance

The royal, who was 29 at the time, had followed the example of the then-Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex in wearing a hat for the Remembrance Day service – hers was by Jane Corbett.

MORE: Queen Consort Camilla opens up about adopted family members

READ: 10 photos that show King Charles’ close bond with his sister Princess Anne

Camilla and Sophie appeared to be talking her through the proceedings as William, a search and rescue pilot, followed senior royals, including the late Queen, Prince Philip and their eldest son Charles in paying his respects, dressed in his grey Royal Air Force uniform.

For Flight Lieutenant Wales, as he is known in the military, the act of remembrance has very real meaning. Two dear friends of his lost their lives in combat.

Second Lieutenant Joanna Dyer, a friend from Sandhurst, died in Iraq in 2007. Major Alexis ‘Lex’ Roberts, his former platoon commander, was killed in Afghanistan the same year.

He has never forgotten their sacrifice. At the royal wedding places were reserved for Joanna’s sister and Susan Roberts, Lex’s widow.

On Sunday, King Charles will lay a new wreath at the Cenotaph as he leads the nation at the annual Remembrance Day service for the first time as monarch.

The design of the ring of poppies pays tribute to the wreath used by both his mother the late Queen and his grandfather George VI. A wreath will also be laid on the Queen Consort’s behalf for the first time as Camilla watches from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building.

Buckingham Palace announced the royal family will be out in force at the Cenotaph on November 13, with the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra also attending.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.

–