a-look-at-the-613-athletes-representing-the-united-states-at-the-tokyo-olympics

Clockwise from top left: Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and Erica Sullivan, Allyson Felix, Luca Cupido, Brittney Reese and Sam Mikulak are among the American athletes vying for gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games. (Getty Images)

After a yearlong delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics are set to officially begin Friday. A total of 613 athletes, including 55 gold medalists, will represent the United States at the Olympics, with dozens hailing from cities and towns in the greater Los Angeles and San Diego areas. The opening ceremony will take place Friday (4 a.m. PDT), but competition begins two days earlier with the start of the soccer and softball tournaments. Most of the events will not begin until 10 a.m. Saturday (6 p.m. PDT Friday).

Martial artist Sakura Kokumai. (David Becker / Getty Images)

More than 80 athletes will be representing the great Los Angeles and San Diego areas during the Tokyo Games. Most of the athletes listed here hail from cities and towns in Southern California. Others competed at UCLA and USC prior to qualifying for the Olympics.

(Associated Press; Getty Images)

A total of 613 athletes are scheduled to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. Among the large contingent are several athletes who are expected to challenge for gold in one or multiple events.

Simone Biles, already the most decorated American gymnast of all time, will be looking to defend her title and add to the four gold medals she won at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Swimmer Katie Ledecky, a five-time gold medal winner, is a favorite to win again in at least four events. Caeleb Dressel, Simone Manuel and Lilly King also will be in the hunt for swimming gold.

Allyson Felix, the most recognizable U.S. track and field athlete, qualified for her fifth Olympics and is among the favorites in the 400 meters. Sydney McLaughlin (400-meter hurdles), Grant Holloway (110-meter hurdles), Noah Lyles (200 meters) and Erriyon Knighton (200 meters) are also among the big names to watch on the track.

Here’s a look at the athletes along with their respective competition schedules. Included on this list are reserves who could see competition at the Games.

Lakers star LeBron James. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Several high-profile American athletes, including former gold medalists, will not take part in the Tokyo Olympics. Among them are 23-time major tennis champion Serena Williams and Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, all of whom opted out from competing. Kerri Walsh Jennings, a three-time Olympic gold medalist in beach volleyball, missed out on a sixth Games after she and teammate Brooke Sweat failed to qualify.

Five-time Olympic medalist sprinter Justin Gatlin failed to make the cut for Tokyo. Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who won the women’s 100 meters at the U.S. track and field trials last month, will not compete because of her 30-day suspension after a positive marijuana test. Men’s basketball player Bradley Beal was forced to leave the team after being placed in health and safety protocol last week, and 2012 gold medalist Kevin Love withdrew from the team as he continues to recover from a right calf injury.

Southern California native Kim Rhode, a six-time medal winner in shooting, didn’t qualify for her seventh Olympics. Laurie Hernandez, who won gold with the U.S. gymnastics team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, failed to qualify because of a knee injury.

In addition, the United States will not be competing in five sports — men’s soccer, men’s three-on-three basketball, women’s badminton, field hockey and handball.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.