A list of K-pop stars set for July release – Korea Times

Which K-pop stars will be crowned the “king” or the “queen” of this summer? With a wave of high-profile singers tuning up for their new releases in July, many K-pop fans are looking forward to new summer songs that may keep them “cool” amid rising temperatures.



1. Taeyeon (July 6)





The teaser for Taeyeon’s new single, “Weekend” / Courtesy of SM Entertainment



Taeyeon of K-pop act Girls’ Generation is slated to make her long-awaited comeback with the summery single “Weekend,” July 6.



Taeyeon, famed for her vocal prowess, will also rap on her new song, according to her record label, SM Entertainment.



“‘Weekend’ is a disco pop track with a touch of guitar and synth sounds,” the company added. “Its lyrics are about being eager to escape from everyday monotony and recharge on a weekend.”



SM has disclosed a series of teaser images to date, featuring the blonde-haired Taeyeon posing for photos against an ethereal pink backdrop.



Taeyeon, who debuted as part of Girls’ Generation in 2007, has been creating a splash as a soloist, too. After going solo in 2015 with the tune “I,” she dropped a string of hits such as “Fine” (2017) and “Spark” (2019).



2. BTS (July 9)





The teaser for BTS’s new CD “Butter” / Courtesy of Big Hit Music



K-pop megastars BTS ― which has been conquering the Billboard main singles chart for weeks with its uplifting digital single, “Butter” ― is seeking to continue to make waves with a new CD release.



The seven-piece act is set to release the CD titled, “Butter,” July 9. It will carry the namesake digital single ― which came out on May 21 ― as well as “Permission to Dance,” a collaboration song with acclaimed British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. According to the septet’s management company, Big Hit Music, the “Shape Of You” singer teamed up with British producer Steve Mac, among others, to compose the song.



“‘Permission to Dance’ will move the rhythm in people’s hearts,” Big Hit Music said in a statement.



Meanwhile, BTS recently became the first Asian act to reign atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for five consecutive weeks.



3. Minzy (July 11)





K-pop diva Minzy will drop her new single, “TEAMO,” on July 11. Courtesy of MZ Entertainment



Minzy, a former member of now-defunct K-pop girl group 2NE1, is poised to roll out her new single “TEAMO,” July 11.



MZ Entertainment, representing Minzy, revealed that the K-pop diva will return to the music scene with the Latin hip-hop summer song. But the company did not provide more details.



After quitting 2NE1 in 2016, Minzy has been forging a career as a solo artist, and last October, she established MZ Entertainment.



4. D.O. (July 26)





The teaser for D.O.’s first mini-album, “Empathy” / Courtesy of SM Entertainment



D.O. of K-pop giants EXO is going solo with his first mini-album, tentatively titled, “Empathy” on July 26. This is the first time for the singer, whose real name is Doh Kyung-soo, to showcase his solo work on an album since he made his debut as part of EXO in 2012.



His agency, SM Entertainment, announced that “Empathy” will offer eight tracks that highlight his “sentimentalism and velvety voice.” It also unveiled a black-and-white teaser image featuring D.O. in a place that looks like a park.



More details about the album, such as the name of the lead track, are being kept under wraps.



“D.O., who has been actively pursuing his acting career, will transform himself into a soloist and exhibit his untapped side,” SM said in a statement.



D.O. has carved out a strong presence as an actor, appearing on the mega-hit film series, “Along with the Gods,” and the popular TV series, “Dear Husband of 100 days” (2018), among many others.

