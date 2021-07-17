a-keto-diet-may-help-your-skin,-but-it-can-also-aggravate-certain-skin-conditions

The ketogenic, or “keto,” diet has become popular in recent years, primarily for its weight-loss benefits.

The keto diet is low in carbohydrates and high in fat, eventually causing your body to enter into a state of ketosis. In this state, your body uses fat to create compounds known as ketones in your liver, which are used for energy rather than carbohydrates.

Like many fad diets, however, there are benefits and drawbacks to following a ketogenic diet. Particularly when it comes to your skin, some people may reap anti-inflammatory benefits, while others might end up with what’s been called a “keto rash.” Here’s what you need to know before deciding if keto could be right for you.

How keto might help your skin

Recent studies, though limited, have found that some variations of the keto diet have the potential to offer anti-inflammatory benefits, which may help to reduce symptoms of inflammatory skin problems like psoriasis.

Ketones are known to stimulate the production of glutathione, a powerful antioxidant that reduces oxidative stress throughout the body. Additionally, specific ketones have been shown to reduce the inflammatory pathways that cause certain skin and autoimmune disorders, including juvenile arthritis, polychondritis, Schnitzler syndrome, hidradenitis suppurativa and others.

Because of these antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits, the keto diet may help to reduce symptoms of certain skin cancers, such as keratinocyte carcinomas.

How keto might hurt your skin

On the other hand, researchers have also found that the keto diet also has the potential to cause inflammation and worsen some existing skin conditions. Basal cell carcinomas and certain melanomas, for example, worsened in some patients following a keto diet.

Further, the keto diet has been linked with cases of prurigo pigmentosa, also known as the “keto rash.” This somewhat rare condition is characterized by a red, itchy rash that usually develops on the back, chest and neck. In some cases, dark spots may be left behind on the skin once the rash has cleared up.

We’re not yet sure what causes the keto rash, but it appears to be connected with the state of ketosis and may have an autoimmune component.

Could keto be right for you?

Before starting any new diet, it’s a good idea to talk with your medical provider and/or nutritionist to help you decide if it could be suitable for you. This is especially important if you are struggling with existing skin conditions like psoriasis or skin cancer.

If you start the keto diet and notice adverse effects on your skin or to your overall health, talk to your doctor or dermatologist right away to see if the dietary changes you’ve made could be to blame for new or worsening symptoms.

