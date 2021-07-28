a-‘jeopardy!’-contestant-just-set-a-new-record-for-lowest-score-ever

Last night, it was finally the night LeVar Burton fans had been waiting so long for: Burton took the Jeopardy! stage as a Season 37 guest host, stepping into a role many passionate fans feel he was born to inhabit. Burton’s debut episode set a Jeopardy! record, but it wasn’t “highest ratings of all time” or “quickest promotion to permanent host,” as fans might have hoped—it was something much more ignoble. One contestant set a new record for lowest score ever, shocking and amusing viewers everywhere.

Patrick Pearce, a product specialist from Fountain View, California, breaks a record previously held by Stephanie Hull since March 2015. Pearce scored -$7,400, overtaking Hull’s -$6,800. It was a rough game for Pearce, who was up against three-day champion Matt Amodio, a PhD student from New Haven, Connecticut whose winnings totaled $101,400. Pearce climbed out of the hole for awhile, but a disastrous Daily Double wager sent him back into the red, while a question about United States government buildings overseas shot him into record-breaking territory.

Online fans had their fun with Pearce’s new record, but also expressed sympathy. One Reddit user wrote , “Patrick just manifested my worst nightmare. Finally get on the show, board isn’t to your strengths, get behind early, panic buzz, snowball, big RED. I feel for him.” Fans’ enthusiasm for Burton’s turn at the podium, combined with their astonishment at Pearce’s performance, made for a spicy night on Twitter. We’ve rounded up some of the best reactions below.

You Might Also Like