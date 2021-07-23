A Japanese menu to get you in the spirit for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics – The Independent

The Olympics, when they come around, is one of my favourite parts of summer. There’s nothing I love more than hosting viewing parties with my friends and family. But rather than ordering pizza or getting a pint in the pub, why not celebrate the games in style this year by whipping up a feast from the host country?

But if you think you know Japanese cooking, you may need to think again. Contrary to our western notion of the cuisine, fewer than 10 per cent of the restaurants in Japan actually serve sushi.

In a new online cookery course, Andrew Kojima, MasterChef finalist and author of No Sushi (hint hint), is giving us a re-education. From the art of making the perfect gyoza to ramen so good you’ll savour every last drop, Chef Koj will introduce students to Japan’s most must-try dishes.

The course, hosted by Learning with Experts, will equip you with lifelong skills and the confidence to cook with Japanese ingredients solo, as well as how to come up with your own unique spin on staple dishes such as tonkatsu, okonomiyaki and yakitori.

Just in time for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the chef has shared a delicious menu of Japanese dishes, including starter, main, dessert and a drink, perfect for sharing with your guests during the action.

Kombucha negroni

Fresh salmon tataki with homemade ponzu sauce and Kaiware sprouts ” data-gallery-length=”5″ height=”4166″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive” layout=”responsive” on=”tap:inline-image-gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)” role=”button” src=”https://static.independent.co.uk/2021/07/20/16/iStock-1052048918.jpg?width=982&height=726&auto=webp&quality=75″ tabindex=”0″ width=”2767″> Fresh salmon tataki with homemade ponzu sauce and Kaiware sprouts (Getty/iStock)

Method

Prep the ponzu sauce:

1. Stir all of the ingredients together.

2. You can make this dressing in a sterilised jar as it will keep for several weeks in the fridge.

Prep the salmon:

1. Cut the salmon into fillets 5-7cm wide by 15-20cm long.

Prep the garnishes:

1. Finely slice the spring onions and place in iced water for 15 minutes. Drain well and pat dry.

2. Toast the sesame seeds.

Sear the outer surface salmon using any of these methods:

1. Place the salmon on a baking rack or in a colander and pour scalding hot water over all the raw surfaces; OR,

2. Place the salmon on a baking rack and blowtorch all of the raw surfaces; OR,

3. Sear the salmon for a matter of seconds by contact with a non-stick, oiled frying pan.

To serve:

1. Once the salmon has cooled, carve it into slices about 1cm thick.

2. Arrange the slices on a plate.

3. Drizzle over the ponzu sauce.

4. Top with spring onions and sesame seeds.

5. You can also add a little shichimi togarashi if you like spice.

Chicken curry noodles