A Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Remake Makes More Sense Than Ever – GameRant

Grand Theft Auto is in a peculiar place right now, but a Vice City remake might be just what the series needs before GTA 6 releases.

Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors have been flying around the internet lately, with piles of supposed “insiders” dropping information seemingly at random. While some of these rumors have been more compelling than others, fans know essentially nothing about the next entry in the franchise, besides the fact that it’s likely years away. In the meantime, a Grand Theft Auto: Vice City remake would be a perfect way to fill the void.

Originally released in 2002, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City was one of the formative entries of the series. Releasing between Grand Theft Auto 3 and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, it’s a relic of a different period for the open-world action game genre, a place where the dedication to detail was made nearly impossible due to technical limitations. Despite those limitations, though, Vice City still carries a lot of weight.

Vice City and Early Grand Theft Auto

The early 2000s were an interesting time for video games, as the transition from 2D to 3D became increasingly fluid and modern design concepts began to emerge. While there’s a clear gap between Vice City and Grand Theft Auto 5 in terms of size and scope, the early fingerprints of what Grand Theft Auto would become are clearly there. There are activities, jumps, and all sorts of different ways to just mess around, something the franchise has become known for.

Vice City is most notable for its setting, though. The titular Vice City is clearly inspired by the bustling 1980s Miami that’s often depicted in media. It’s one of the earliest examples of a city with a distinctive personality, even though it’s marred a bit by the limitations that were in place at the time. Still, it’s easy to imagine the look and feel of the city even today, from the way the buildings are laid out to the types of cars on the road.

Why a Vice City Remake Makes Sense in 2021

Fans have been clamoring for a new Grand Theft Auto for about 5 years now, anxiously waiting for news on whatever possible entry comes next. There’s been next to no real information about the game, besides the fact that it will, most likely, be a few years before the game is released. In the meantime, fans could use something to tide themselves over, and with Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors nearly all pointing to Vice City being featured in some regard, a remake just makes sense.

The obvious asterisks here are the scope of a remake and whether or not Vice City will really be featured in a new Grand Theft Auto game to begin with. If assets are being created for Vice City to appear in GTA 6, then it seems like putting those assets into a proper Vice City remake could kill two birds with one stone. It might distract from Grand Theft Auto 6‘s development to a degree, but Rockstar is huge. If some attention was to be diverted from other projects, like Grand Theft Auto Online, it might help alleviate the strain.

It might not be the most realistic idea, but it simply makes sense for Rockstar to put something out to fill the gap between Grand Theft Auto 5 and 6. Even Vice City content in Grand Theft Auto Online could help fill the void. Regardless, it’s clear now that fans are itching for more Grand Theft Auto, and 2021 would be a great year to introduce it.

MORE: Grand Theft Auto 6: The Case For and Against Returning to Vice City





Email



Viral Video Shows One ‘Big Advantage’ Skyrim VR Has Over the Other Versions of the Game

About The Author