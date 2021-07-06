a-good-day-for-a-run

Jul. 6—SPICER — A total of 104 runners took to the streets in Spicer to run the annual Green Lake Road Race on Monday.

John Curley of Duluth took first place overall in the 12-mile race at 1 hour, 9 minutes, 47 seconds. Sam Friesen of St. Louis Park was second at 1:12:49.

Jessa Hanson won the women’s race, placing third overall. Hanson is a Willmar High School grad from Spicer and Northern Arizona University athlete who recently earned second team All-American honors in the women’s 10,000-meter race at the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships. Her time Monday was 1:16:37. It is the third straight year Hanson ran the top women’s time.

In the relays, Joshua and Eric Johnson took top honors in the two-person relay at 1:19:14. Monica MacDonald, Alyssa Stamer, Lindsay Anderson and Michaela Stamer won the four-person relay at 1:35:19. And in the family team results, Jessa and Sam Hanson won with an average time of 1:25:10.

Green Lake Road Race

Race Results

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — (1) John Curley, Duluth, 1:09:47 (2) Sam Friesen, St. Louis Park, 1:12:49 (3) Jessa Hanson, Spicer, 1:16:37 (4) Easton Syvertson, Paynesville, 1:21:55 (5) Chris Ericson, Prior Lake, 1:22:04 (6) Steven Mills, Satellite Beach (Florida), 1:22:26 (7) Mick Quinn, Willmar, 1:23:37 (8) Thomas Myers, St. Paul, 1:25:06 (9) Cole Ashburn, Willmar, 1:25:11 (10) Tyson Lund, Coralville (Iowa), 1:25:18

2-PERSON RELAY (TOP 3) — (1) He signed me up for this (Joshua Johnson, Eric Johnson), 1:19:14 (2) Eilers Twins! (Erin Eilers, Lauren Eilers), 1:26:33 (3) Team Happy Trails (Josh Martin and Chris Strand), 1:27:24

4-PERSON RELAY (TOP 3) — (1) Stash (Monica MacDonald, Alyssa Stamer, Lindsay Anderson, Michaela Stamer), 1:35:19 (2) Pburg Pace Setters (Jackson Marcus, Jager Ahrenholz, Griffin Degroot, Teddy Bonnema), 1:37:53 (3) Pokeymoms (Lindsey Taatjes, Janey Landberg, Jenny Marcus, Kara Degroot), 1:42:01

FAMILY TEAM (TOP 3) — (1) Hanson Mess (Jessa Hanson, Sam Hanso), 1:25:10 (2) House Krenz (Ben Krenz, Sarah Krenz), 1:40:28 (3) Team Henle (Ben Henle, Derek Henle), 1:46:43