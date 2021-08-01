-
The Daily Beast
Partygoers Claimed Black Missouri Teen Died by Suicide—Inquest Calls BS
via YouTube/KSDKThree months after a Black teenager was found dead of a gunshot wound to his head in the home of a man who flies a Confederate flag, a coroner’s inquest has rejected the initial ruling that the 19-year-old died of suicide and found the teen was in fact killed by violence.It took only two hours for a six-person jury to make its decision on Friday in the death of Derontae Martin, who was found dead in an attic on April 25 at a rural home outside of Park Hills, Missouri, reported th
-
Associated Press
Supporters cheer temporary reprieve of Ecuadorian immigrant
Supporters of Nelson Pinos, an Ecuadorian immigrant who first sought sanctuary from a federal deportation order in a New Haven church in 2017, are celebrating his temporary reprieve. The father of three, who has lived in the U.S. for 29 years, learned this week that immigration authorities have granted him a one-year stay and supporters said Saturday he has left the church for now. At the celebration Saturday, supporters of Pinos, 47, vowed to make sure he gets to remain here permanently, noting the fight for his freedom and the freedom of other immigrants without legal status is far from over.
-
The Daily Beast
R. Kelly’s Lawyers: Keep Teen Boy Allegations Out of Trial
Scott Olson/GettyR. Kelly’s lawyers are asking a New York judge to block federal prosecutors from presenting new testimony from alleged male victims in the singer’s sexual abuse trial, arguing that jurors could be homophobic. On Friday, Kelly’s lawyers, Thomas A. Farinella and Nicole Blank Becker, filed court papers requesting the judge suppress evidence from two alleged male victims who accused Kelly of entering into sexual relationships with them when they were teenagers.The attorneys claimed
-
Associated Press
‘Vote them out’: Willie Nelson headlines Texas protest rally
Country music legend Willie Nelson led more than a thousand spectators in singing “vote them out” Saturday from the steps of the Texas Capitol during a rally wrapping up a four-day march in support of Democratic state legislators who bolted for Washington two weeks ago to block GOP-backed voting restrictions. Families with lawn chairs spread out across the sprawling Capitol greens in Austin. Clergy, politicians, constituents and musicians all spoke out about the proposals to impose voter ID requirements, limit ballot drop boxes and mail voting, and strip local officials of their election authority.
-
Associated Press
Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases
Florida reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday, as its theme park resorts again started asking visitors to wear masks indoors. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the U.S. as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has resisted mandatory mask mandates and vaccine requirements, and along with the state Legislature, has limited local officials’ ability to impose restrictions meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.
-
AccuWeather
‘The most awful scene happened’: Looking back at one of the nation’s deadliest lightning strikes
Double lightning. (Getty Images) One summer day, a few rays of light pushed through the rainclouds and gave a group of hikers a false sense of safety. It had been a rainy morning on Aug. 1, 1951, when a group from a girls’ camp set out on a hike in Darby Canyon, near Driggs, Idaho. The weather nearly caused the leaders to call off the hike before the sun shined through the clouds, signaling a “go ahead,” according to a recounting from one of the campers, Karma Lambert, via her daughter’s website
-
The Conversation
When someone dies, what happens to the body?
When a life ends, those who remain deal with the body. Jim Watson/bioreports via Getty ImagesUpwards of 2.8 million people die every year in the United States. As a funeral director who heads a university mortuary science program, I can tell you that while each individual’s life experiences are unique, what happens to a body after death follows a broadly predictable chain of events. In general, it depends on three things: where you die, how you die and what you or your family decide on for funeral arra
-
The Conversation
The unintended consequences of marijuana decriminalization
Marijuana decriminalization won’t end arrests. Gleti/Getty ImagesAmerica’s decades-long war on drugs disproportionately harmed minorities. Now, it seems that decriminalization of marijuana hasn’t leveled the playing field. Black men are 12 times more likely than white men to spend time incarcerated in the United States. College enrollment for black men has declined since the 1986 Anti-Drug Abuse Act went into effect. I am a scholar of public policy. In my book, “From Criminalizing to Decriminali
-
The Guardian
Rudy Giuliani says ‘I committed no crime’ while working for Trump
Former New York mayor makes unprompted assertion to NBCGiuliani under federal investigation over dealings in Ukraine Giuliani in Miami this week. His attempts to mine dirt on Joe Biden saw Trump impeached – and acquitted – for a first time. Photograph: Wilfredo Lee/AP Rudy Giuliani, under federal investigation over his dealings in Ukraine, has insisted he committed no crime while working as Donald Trump’s personal attorney. “I committed no crime,” the former New York mayor told NBC, apparently u