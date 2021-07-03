a-gas-leak-caused-a-fire-in-the-gulf-of-mexico-and-the-videos-are-unreal

A fire broke out in the southern waters of the Gulf of Mexico Friday after an underwater pipeline leaked, sending the internet ablaze with horror as videos of flames spewing out of the ocean went viral.

🚨 Sobre el incendio registrado en aguas del Golfo de México, en la Sonda de Campeche, a unos metros de la plataforma Ku-Charly (dentro del Activo Integral de Producción Ku Maloob Zaap)Tres barcos han apoyado para sofocar las llamas

Mexican-state-owned petroleum company Petróleos Mexicanos, also known as Pemex, said a gas leak was discovered in the 12-inch submarine pipeline near a platform in the Ku-Maloob-Zaap oil field. Firefighting crews were able to snuff out the swirling, fiery mass of water by about 10:45 a.m., the company said. No injuries were reported.

Ángel Carrizales, executive director of Mexico’s oil safety regulatory agency ASEA, tweeted that the leak “did not generate any spill,” but did not say what exactly was on fire.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, but as usual, Twitter users had their own ideas about what exactly was going on.

Oh cool they’ve opened the portal to Hell. https://t.co/556blZqZcI

It appears hell has opened up in the Gulf of Mexico.

Pretty sure that is Godzilla https://t.co/8HhABfTM8R

Footage of the fire looked so unreal that some wondered if, or hoped that, it was fake.

so this is or this isnt CGI? please please please let this be not real https://t.co/1BhRvGQLpu

Others couldn’t help but poke fun at the cruel irony of fighting a fire in the water with…water.

We know we’re doing our best for the planet when we have to SPRAY WATER ON THE OCEAN BECAUSE WE SET IT ON FIRE!!!! https://t.co/s2BIpakwhq

Never in your life forget the time humans caught the ocean on fire and then tried to put it out by spraying water on it. https://t.co/W7D5Qezfp3

@c1tr1c @EoinHiggins_ What exactly are the boats spraying water hoping to accomplish considering the fire in engulfed by, um, water

Portal to hell or not, maybe someone is trying to tell us something.

I know this might sound controversial, but maybe extracting fossil fuels from the seafloor (or anywhere really) is a bad idea

Wind turbines & solar panels have never caused the Gulf of Mexico to catch fire. Just sayin….