A former teacher says she was fired from her job after she was seen dancing with her students in a TikTok: ‘It was so PG’

Jania Ashay.TikTok

Jania Ashay said she was fired after her students posted a TikTok of them dancing.

She said she was fired the following day after the principal called her unprofessional.

The student who asked Ashay to record the TikTok wrote her an apology letter wishing her the best.

A woman said she was fired from her job as a student teacher after a video of her dancing with her sixth-grade students was posted on TikTok.

In a TikTok video combined with a post from another woman who said she lost her job because of TikTok, Jania Ashay said she was fired last year after she was recorded in a TikTok video dancing to an edited version of Nicki Minaj’s rap song “Beez in the Trap” during lunch.

In the video, Ashay, who was an English-as-a-second-language teacher, said she welcomed a couple students she cotaught into her classroom to eat lunch. While eating lunch in the classroom, the students asked Ashay whether she wanted to record a TikTok post with them.

“Mistake No. 1, they weren’t supposed to have their phone out at lunch, but we were just chilling,” Ashay said.

She said the next day, the students were called into the principal’s office to take down the video, which had amassed over 190,000 views, and were asked not to tell Ashay why she would be called into the office later.

“This was a simple, little dance. It was to Nicki Minaj but the edited version,” Ashay said in her post about the incident. “I’m a dancer. I wasn’t shaking nothing. It was so PG.”

She said she was treated like a child by the principal, who she said called her unprofessional, and taken to human resources, where she was fired.

A week after Ashay was fired, the student who asked her to make the TikTok video wrote an apology letter to the former teacher wishing her the best. She said no one told her to write the letter, which Ashay shared in another TikTok post.

“I truly am sorry about what’s happening,” the student said in the letter. “I really need you to stay, you have always made sure I’m okay before I do sometimes, you even made sure I’m okay when I should’ve been asking you the same question.”

While Ashay was fired, she was still under contract by the school and allowed finish out the remaining month and a half left of the school year, she said in another TikTok video.

Ashay said on TikTok that she was grateful for being fired and didn’t hold any ill feelings toward the administration or students. She is now a travel advisor and said she wouldn’t be in her position if she weren’t fired.

“In conclusion, I’m not even mad at the principal. If you’re watching this, I’m not even mad at you because you were just doing what needed to be done,” Ashay said on TikTok. “God was just using you as a vessel to take me to the next level.”

Read the original article on Insider

–