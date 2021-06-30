a-former-florida-official-who-told-residents-that-the-collapsed-condo-was-safe-has-taken-leave-from-his-new-job

Rescue workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside, Florida. Gerald Herbert/AP

A local official told residents of Champlain Towers South in 2018 that their building was safe.

The condo collapsed last Thursday, and at least 12 people are dead.

The official, Rosendo Prieto, has since taken a leave of absence from his new job.

A former building official in the Florida town where a condominium building collapsed last week, who had previously assured residents about the safety of that building, has taken a leave of absence from his new job.

Rosendo “Ross” Prieto, who was the top building official in the town of Surfside until last November, has taken leave from his role in the city of Doral, where he worked for C.A.P. Government Inc, which provides building department services, the Miami Herald reported.

“On June 28, 2021, C.A.P. Government, Inc. notified the City of Doral that Mr. Prieto was on a leave of absence and assigned another employee to assist the City of Doral Building Department on a temporary basis,” Doral spokeswoman Maggie Santos said, according to the Herald.

A spokesperson for C.A.P. declined to say whether the leave of absence was voluntary, the Herald reported.

Prieto had been working as interim building official for Doral “to provide building inspection services,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

At a 2018 meeting with the Champlain Tower South Condominium Association, Prieto had assured residents that the building was “in very good shape,” NPR reported.

The meeting minutes, which were obtained by NPR, noted that Prieto made the assurance after reviewing a structural engineering report of Champlain Towers South published a month before. That report had detailed issues including “major structural damage” to the concrete below the pool deck and entrance drive.

Champlain Towers South collapsed last Thursday, and as of Wednesday, at least 12 people have been confirmed dead. At least 149 remain missing.

