A Dragon Age television series might be coming to Netflix – Shacknews

New reports indicate that a Dragon Age series is in development at Netflix.

It’s hard not to sound like a broken record when talking about all of the video game adaptations in development. The streaming giant has signed deals and gobbled up the rights to a countless number of properties, and has an equal number of projects in development. It may be time to add yet another to that list, as new reports are stating that a Dragon Age series is in development at Netflix.

It was originally reported by Giant Freakin Robot that Netflix was in the early development stages on a Dragon Age series. There aren’t many concrete details in the report, outside of the fact that the show is being actively developed. It’s also important to note that there is no word on if the show will be animated or in live-action. We’ve seen Netflix go down both roads with its other video game adaptations.

The Dragon Age series is developed by BioWare, and features a rich amount of characters, locations, and story. While there’s no official word, the extensive amount of lore present in the Dragon Age franchise makes it ripe for a television adaptation. After the success of The Witcher and Castlevania, it would make sense that Netflix wants to triple down on fantasy. There is also no word on what creative forces would be attached to a potential Dragon Age project.

While there’s reason enough to give credence to these Dragon Age rumors, it should be known that neither Netflix or BioWare have confirmed the show’s existence. The Dragon Age games have been tremendously popular in the modern era. Though the franchise has not seen a mainline installment in roughly seven years, BioWare has confirmed that a new Dragon Age game is in development. It wouldn’t be too crazy of an idea to coincide a new game with a fresh television adaptation.