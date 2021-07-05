A Closer Look at the Colon Condition That Hospitalized the Pope – The New York Times

On Sunday evening, Pope Francis underwent surgery for a colon condition called “symptomatic stenotic diverticulitis.” The elective surgery, performed at the Gemelli hospital in Rome, lasted about three hours, according to a statement by the press office of the Holy See.

Francis, 84, is healthy overall and this is the first time he has been admitted to a hospital since becoming pope in 2013. He is alert and breathing on his own, according to a Vatican spokesman, and is expected to remain at the hospital for seven days.

For a man of his age, the disease, surgery and expected recovery all sound reasonable, doctors said, and he should be able to make a full recovery.

“I am a little surprised, but not concerned, about seven days in the hospital,” said Dr. Philip S. Barie, professor emeritus of surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College. “That’s probably out of an abundance of caution and the fact that he’s 84.”