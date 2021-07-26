A closer look at Forza Horizon 5’s beautiful take on Mexico – The Verge

One of Microsoft’s biggest reveals at this year’s E3 was Forza Horizon 5, which the company debuted with a stunning trailer showing off some of the game’s Mexican locales. Last week, I had a chance to talk with developer Playground Games’ creative director Mike Brown and art director Don Arceta about the game’s open world and the 11 different biomes you’ll be able to visit.

There’s a huge diversity of landscapes, including a tree-lined canyon, a jungle with hidden temples, a humid swamp, and even a volcano — it seems like players will be constantly experiencing new and varied terrain. And there should be a lot to see, as Forza Horizon 5’s map is one and a half times larger than the one in Forza Horizon 4, according to Brown.

Brown and Arceta both emphasized that there is a lot more vertical exploration in Forza Horizon 5 than there was in Horizon 4. You’ll be able to drive up and down that volcano, for example (and yes, there will be places to launch your car off it, Brown said), as well as drive through hilly streets in the game’s representation of the city of Guanajuato.

Check out Forza Horizon 5’s 11 biomes for yourself in these screenshots shared with The Verge. The game is set to release on November 9th for the Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC.