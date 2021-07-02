a-clean-debut-series-for-gavin-sheets

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

The White Sox completed a three game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 8-5 victory in Chicago on Thursday afternoon. Integral to the booming offense was the call-up of rookie Gavin Sheets, who went 1-for-3 including a double, and an RBI sacrifice fly in the third inning for an early lead over Minnesota.

Sheets, a second round pick from the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft, made his major league debut a few days back on Tuesday as the starting right fielder. He went 2-for-4 in that game, including an RBI double that plated Zack Collins. He hit his first career major league home run during Wednesday night’s game, a fifth inning two-run bomb off Matt Shoemaker that flew 429 feet.

To wrap up his debut series, Sheets went 5-for-11 (.455), including one home run, two runs scored, and five RBI. Small sample size, but still respectable: In 12 plate appearances over three games, he carries a 1.326 OPS.

Sheets was called upon to replace outfielder Jake Lamb, who was placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to June 28) with a strained right quadriceps. Sheets carries a lefty bat (and throws lefty, too.) He was with the White Sox from June 3-4, but did not appear in any games.

The versatile 25-year-old has experience with multiple positions: he’s played 26 games at first base,15 in right field, two in left field and two at DH in 41 games with the Triple-A affiliate Charlotte Knights. He slashed .292/.352/.472 (47-161) including seven homers, 33 RBI and 23 runs scored during his time there.

Sheets also became the first White Sox player to record two-plus hits and two-plus RBI in his debut since Craig Wilson on September 5, 1998, versus the Yankees, where Wilson went 3-for-4, with a HR, and 2 RBI.

Pitchers with an EDGE

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Royals

7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6K, 31% CSW

In this fantastic start, Eovaldi was able to induce a game-leading 10 swings and misses; he picked up the win, improving his record to 9-4. Eovaldi has a 2.27 ERA over his last 8 starts; he has allowed only 1 run in 14.2 innings over his past two starts. His ERA is now down to 3.41.

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Blue Jays

7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 K, 31% CSW

Kikuchi was sharp in this 100 pitch performance; the southpaw is 5-0 in his last seven games, and has won three straight starts, and is 9-4 on the season, including this win. Kikuchi & Clayton Kershaw are the only left-handed pitchers with at least 11 quality starts this season.

Corbin Burnes vs. Pirates

7 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K, 28% CSW

An athletic trainer came out in the eighth inning to check on Burnes, and he was removed from the game with a knee injury; Burnes told reporters after the game that his knee “jammed up a little bit.” It’s unlikely he’ll miss his next start, but keep an eye on the situation. In this start, Burnes found himself pitching to contact than missing bats, but still able to induce outs in this efficient start which ended at 98 pitches. He picked up the win, and improved to a 4-4 record.

Hitters with an EDGE

Jose Altuve vs. Indians

1-for-3, Grand Slam, 4 RBI, 2 BB

Altuve knocked in a fifth inning grand slam off J.C. Mejia; that round-tripper contributed to a 7-2 win over Cleveland. In this game, Altuve also became the eighth player in Astros franchise history to reach 600 career RBI.

Dominic Smith vs. Braves

2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI

The 26-year-old went deep twice on Thursday night for his seventh and eighth home runs of the year. Smith’s ninth inning home run off Will Smith certainly made things dramatic, helping the Mets tie it with the Braves. He also homered in the seventh inning, off Ian Anderson.

Nate Lowe vs. Athletics

2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB

This was Lowe’s second two-homer game this season and fourth of his career; this was also the 10th two-homer game by a Ranger in 2021. Lowe’s home runs were his 11th and 12th of the year, contributing to the Rangers’ 8-3 win over the A’s.

Priority Pickup

Tyler Stephenson (Available in 86% of Yahoo Leagues)

The 24-year-old’s June has especially been hot: he’s slashing .305/.453/.542 contributing to an outstanding .996 OPS over 75 plate appearances in 23 games. Stephenson drove in the winning run for the Reds on Thursday for his third career walk-off win, a 5-4 victory over the Padres. The rookie catcher currently has five home runs, 22 RBI, and 31 runs scored on the season, and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Closing Time

Paul Sewald vs. Blue Jays

1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (1st Save)

Sewald was brought into an eighth inning inheriting runners at the corners; he was able to strike out Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. to end the inning, and pitched a scoreless ninth to seal the win – and the series win – for the Mariners.

Mark Melancon vs. Reds

2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 0 K (4th blown save)

Woof. Not the strongest of Melancon’s appearances; the Reds did not make it an easy ninth inning, as Kyle Farmer homered, tying it up. A walk was then issued to Tucker Barnhart, and Jonathan India doubled right after. Jesse Winker reached on a fielder’s choice, then Nick Castellanos was walked intentionally to get to Tyler Stephenson, who walked it off for the Reds with an RBI single. This is the 36-year-old’s fourth blown save; he’s converted 25 out of 29 save opportunities.

Joakim Soria vs. Giants

1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (1st save)

The 37-year-old veteran notched his first save of the year for Arizona. He issued a free pass to Wilmer Flores, and a single to Steven Duggar, but got out of the no-out jam by inducing a double play. He then struck out Darin Ruf to seal the win, and his first save.

Friday’s Matchup of the Day

Taijuan Walker (6-3, 2.38 ERA, 82 K) vs. Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.06, 80 K)

In this New York subway series opener at Yankee Stadium, Taijuan Walker gets the start for the Mets; he’s been phenomenal in his first series with the Mets, posting a 2.38 ERA and 82/25 K/BB ratio across 79 1/3 innings. He’ll oppose Jordan Montgomery, who will start for the Yankees. Montgomery was supposed to pitch Thursday versus the Angels, but a flash flood warning in the Bronx pushed his start to Friday. Montgomery has yet to allow more than five runs in a start this season: he carries a 4.06 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 80/23 K/BB ratio (82 innings) into Friday’s start.

American League Quick Hits

Eddie Rosario left Thursday’s game against the Astros with right abdominal tightness. … Astros RHP prospect Jojanse Torres underwent surgery Wednesday to remove a bone chip from his right elbow. … Yoan Moncada is being evaluated for a bruised right hand. … Rangers placed C Jose Trevino on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to June 29, with a right forearm contusion…Bobby Dalbec (hamstring) was out of the Red Sox lineup on Thursday. … Maikel Franco was sent for X-rays on his ankle late Wednesday night. … Hunter Harvey experienced discomfort in his right shoulder while warming up Wednesday against the Astros.

National League Quick Hits

Jordy Mercer was not available on Thursday against the Dodgers because of a right quad issue. … Nats manager Dave Martinez told reporters that Trea Turner (finger) could be back in “a couple of days.”. … Erik Gonzalez left Thursday’s game with side discomfort. … Kolten Wong left Thursday’s game against the Pirates with left calf tightness. … Ronald Acuña Jr. was scratched from lineup on Thursday against the Mets with mid back tightness. … Mike Yastrzemski (shin) was back in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks. … Carlos Carrasco (hamstring) is now throwing full bullpens. … Avisail Garcia is dealing with a sore left hamstring. … Brett Anderson (knee) will start on Tuesday for the Brewers if his bullpen on Thursday goes well. … Pirates placed INF Colin Moran on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left hand. … Kyle Finnegan (hamstring) could throw a bullpen on Friday. … David Peterson (side) will not make his next scheduled start.