a-capitol-riot-suspect-said-‘my-mom-and-i-helped-stop-the-vote-count-for-a-bit’-after-being-‘invited’-by-trump

Accused Capitol rioter Antony Vo and his mother stand with US flag. US Department of Justice

A Capitol riot suspect bragged about stopping the 2020 election certification vote with his mom.

Antony Vo, 28, was arrested on July 21 and charged with four separate offenses.

Despite posting photos alongside his mother at the Capitol, only Antony Vo has been arrested so far.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An accused Capitol riot suspect bragged about bringing his mom to the US Capitol after being “invited” by former President Donald Trump, according to the Department of Justice.

Antony Vo, 28, was charged on July 20 with four separate offenses including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to recently unsealed charging documents, Vo traveled to Washington, DC, alongside his mother prior to January 6. Vo documented the rioting at the Capitol on his personal Instagram account, vodevivre.

When asked online on January 5 as to what he was doing in Washington, DC, he wrote online that “president [Trump] asked me to be here tomorrow so I am with my mom LOL.” In another conversation, the DOJ alleges Vo said “My mom and I helped stop the vote count for a bit.”

Despite several photos of Vo and his mother at the Capitol, only Antony has been arrested as of July 26.

Several people tipped off the FBI regarding Vo’s time at the Capitol, including the spouse of someone in Vo’s former college fraternity. The witness said an image of Vo and his mother inside the Capitol was circulated among his fraternity members and Indiana University alumni. Two separate witnesses told investigators Vo was known to engage with “conspiracy theories” and was an “avid supporter” of Trump.

At least 590 people have been charged in relation to the January 6 riots. At least 16 have pleaded guilty.

Read the original article on Insider