a-canadian-diver-who-scored-a-0-with-a-feet-first-flop-with-the-finals-on-the-line-said-she-wasn’t-going-to-give-up

Canadian diver Pamela Ware scored a 0.0 with a feet-first dive in the Olympics.

The failed dive knocked Ware out of competition for the Olympics final.

In an emotional video, Ware said she made a mistake but would not give up.

Canadian diver Pamela Ware experienced a worst-case scenario for any diver at the Tokyo Olympics.

Competing in the women’s 3-meter springboard, Ware had a misstep on her approach that forced her to bail out of her dive and jump feet-first into the water.

Worse, Ware was competing for the final. One TV announcer said during Ware’s approach that Ware was attempting a dive with a 3.5 difficulty, the most difficult of the competition to that point. The other announcer said, “This dive could be spectacular!”

As Ware left the board, she clearly did not have her rhythm down and instead attempted something akin to a backyard plunge.

“That’s what pressure can do,” one of the announcers said, noting that Ware would not score a point on the attempt.

Ware took to Instagram to discuss the fallout, thanking those who offered her support. She then said that Olympic diving is just a fraction of what divers do, saying the mistake could have happened to anyone.

“What we do in the competition is just a tiny factor of what we actually do to get to where we are,” Ware said in a video. “I was so ready for this competition, and I made a mistake. It could have happened to anybody, but it happened to me at the wrong time.”

Ware had placed fourth in the preliminary round, according to CBC’s Christine Rankin. She told reporters after her failed dive that she was still in shock and believed she would have risked injury if she attempted the dive.

“I think that if I would have done the dive, I could have possibly hurt myself,” Ware told reports, per CBC.

The comment is especially pertinent, as Simone Biles dropped out of her events with the “twisties,” a phenomenon that can make gymnasts lose track of where they are in the air.

Ware said she was proud of her accomplishments to that point and that she plans on being back on the Olympic stage.

“I have done everything possible to make it to where I am … I hope you guys are going to get used to having me around because I’m not going anywhere, I’m not giving up.”

Watch Ware’s video below:

