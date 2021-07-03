A 10TB Degoo cloud storage plan for under $90? It’s the TNW Deals summer gift to you – TNW

TLDR: The Degoo Premium Backup Plan offers a 10TB cloud storage account to cover all your file saving needs, all at over 90 percent off the regular price.

All your history can hold you back. And that’s no metaphor.

Just start sorting through your hard drive and you’ll probably find dozens upon dozens of old files — videos, music, documents and more — stashed in virtually every corner of your computer or other device. There are a handful of 10 MB photos here, maybe a stray 500 MB video over there…before you know it, those trips down memory lane are adding up into some very real hard drive cloggage. And that doesn’t even get into the effects of all those old files gumming up and slowing down your system.

The past doesn’t have to be a yoke around your neck, especially when you can just safely ship stuff off to the cloud, where it can sit quietly and out of the way until you want to stroll down memory lane.

With The Degoo Premium Backup Plan including a lifetime 10TB cloud storage account ($89.40 with code SUMMER40, from TNW Deals), you can keep anything and everything safe and sound in the cloud, while your device memory stays keep and unencumbered for all your present day computing.

Each Degoo plan offers 10TB of storage space in the cloud, ready to archive all the extra files you don’t need now, but might need again someday. Degoo’s high speed network syncs to all of your devices, performs backups whenever you like and keeps it all secure and out of your way.

All of your files are fully secure via ultra protected 256-bit AES encryption, which means none of your precious information will be susceptible to hackers or other virtual snoops.

If you’re someone who forgets to run backups, Degoo also has you covered. Through their mobile app, users can set up automatic updates, which detect any files you’ve changed, then ships new updated versions of that file right to your storage.

A 10TB cloud storage account with lifetime access comes with a $3,600 price tag, but with the current deal, you can get it for just $89.40 when you enter the code SUMMER40 during checkout.

Prices are subject to change.