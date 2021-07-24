Home Technology 9to5Mac Happy Hour 339: MagSafe battery pack hands-on, zero-click iPhone exploits, TV+ rumors – 9to5Mac
Technology

9to5Mac Happy Hour 339: MagSafe battery pack hands-on, zero-click iPhone exploits, TV+ rumors – 9to5Mac

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
9to5mac-happy-hour-339:-magsafe-battery-pack-hands-on,-zero-click-iphone-exploits,-tv+-rumors-–-9to5mac

This week on 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour Zac and Benjamin discuss the practicalities and inconveniences of of the MagSafe Battery Pack, the fears surrounding the Pegasus zero-click malware affecting iPhones around the world, and some new possible new services initiatives include TV+ live sports and Apple Pay Later financing.

Sponsored by She’s Birdie: Right now, She’s Birdie is offering our listeners 15% off your first purchase when you tgo to ShesBirdie.com/HAPPYHOUR.

Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first kyear!

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Subscribe

  • Apple Podcasts
  • Overcast
  • Spotify

    • Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

  • Stacktrace
  • Alphabet Scoop
  • Electrek
  • The Buzz Podcast
  • Space Explored

    • Enjoy the podcast?

    Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour!

    FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

    Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

    You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

    0 comment
    0
    FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

    You may also like

    Max Payne’s Original Face & Voice Reunite For...

    New Update Lets You Block Spammers and Gross...

    Why Google CEO Sundar Pichai thinks he needs...

    Instilling intelligence into machines – DAWN.com

    Pokemon Unite: The Best Pokemon For MOBA Newcomers...

    MTG leaks upcoming Arena Jumpstart: Historic Horizons event...

    Android Circuit: Samsung Galaxy’s Folding Camera, Honor Teases...

    Inspired leads Rogue to dominant victory over Fnatic...

    District 9 Director Lists GTA, DOOM, Myst As...

    Rumour: Persona 4 Arena Ultimax To Be Remastered...

    Leave a Reply