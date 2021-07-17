Home Technology 9to5Mac Happy Hour 338: Apple TV spatial audio, MagSafe battery pack, iOS 15 beta 3 – 9to5Mac
This week on 9to5Mac Happy Hour, Zac and Benjamin discuss the Spatial Audio and UI updates coming in tvOS 15, adapting to an iPadOS 15 lifestyle, the newly-announced MagSafe Battery Pack, and the latest changes to Safari in iOS 15 beta 3.

Sponsored by MacUpdater: Keep all your software up-to-date effortlessly. Download MacUpdater at corecode.io/happyhour. Get 10% off by using HAPPYHOURQ3 at checkout.

Sponsored by ALOGIC: Get 20% off the new ALOGIC DX2 and DX3 Docking Stations now for a limited time and enter the MacBook Air giveaway.

Sponsored by Raycon: Get 15% off your order when you go to BuyRaycon.com/HappyHour. It’s such a good deal you’ll want to grab a pair and a spare.

Sponsored by Ladder: Go to Ladder.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.

