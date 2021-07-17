9to5Mac Happy Hour 338: Apple TV spatial audio, MagSafe battery pack, iOS 15 beta 3 – 9to5Mac

This week on 9to5Mac Happy Hour, Zac and Benjamin discuss the Spatial Audio and UI updates coming in tvOS 15, adapting to an iPadOS 15 lifestyle, the newly-announced MagSafe Battery Pack, and the latest changes to Safari in iOS 15 beta 3.
Sponsored by MacUpdater: Keep all your software up-to-date effortlessly. Download MacUpdater at corecode.io/happyhour. Get 10% off by using HAPPYHOURQ3 at checkout.
Sponsored by ALOGIC: Get 20% off the new ALOGIC DX2 and DX3 Docking Stations now for a limited time and enter the MacBook Air giveaway.
Sponsored by Raycon: Get 15% off your order when you go to BuyRaycon.com/HappyHour. It’s such a good deal you’ll want to grab a pair and a spare.
Sponsored by Ladder: Go to Ladder.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
Subscribe
- Apple Podcasts
- Overcast
- Spotify
Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts
- Stacktrace
- Alphabet Scoop
- Electrek
- The Buzz Podcast
- Space Explored
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel