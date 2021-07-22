9to5Mac Daily: July 22, 2021 – iOS 15 Find My upgrades, iPhone activations – 9to5Mac

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Here are the devices that support Find My when turned off
- CIRP: iPhone catches up to Android, now accounts for 50% of new smartphone activations in the US
- Apple celebrates its 40 year presence in Singapore, Tim Cook discusses his first ever Apple product in new interview
Twitter: @ChanceHMiller
