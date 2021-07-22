Home Technology 9to5Mac Daily: July 22, 2021 – iOS 15 Find My upgrades, iPhone activations – 9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: July 22, 2021 – iOS 15 Find My upgrades, iPhone activations

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Stories discussed in this episode:  

  • Here are the devices that support Find My when turned off
  • CIRP: iPhone catches up to Android, now accounts for 50% of new smartphone activations in the US
  • Apple celebrates its 40 year presence in Singapore, Tim Cook discusses his first ever Apple product in new interview

