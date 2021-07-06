Home Technology 9to5Mac Daily: July 06, 2021 – ‘iPhone 13’ name rumors, App Tracking Transparency – 9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: July 06, 2021 – 'iPhone 13' name rumors, App Tracking Transparency

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Stories discussed in this episode:  

  • App Tracking Transparency in China protected by Apple
  • 2021 iPhones will indeed be called iPhone 13 – supply-chain report
  • Apple-backed ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing removed from App Store over privacy concerns

Follow Chance:

Twitter: @ChanceHMiller

