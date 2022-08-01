9mobile-launches-one-stop-entertainment-hub-9tv,-subscription-from-n50

Through 9TV, Nigerians will have and enjoy limitless comfort and high-quality entertainment at affordable pricing.

Subscription prices for the service range from N50 to N2,500 based on the subscriber’s preference.

In addition, 9TV enables users to view whatever they prefer whenever they want.

There are two payment plans on the platform – TVOD (Transactional Video on Demand) and SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand)

Transactional video on demand lets customers of 9mobile pay for a specific piece of content and restricts access to just that item.

In contrast, users on subscription video on demand can pay for a plan that is either a weekly plan or a monthly plan, depending on their preferences.

Categories & Indigenous Flavour

Movies are categorized into new releases, most popular, blockbusters, kids’ movies, and other genres and 9TV will be subscription-based and users would receive excellent value for their money.

Furthermore, being a product from an indigenous telecom firm, 9TV is launching exclusively on indigenous contents to delight its consumers.

On 9TV, users may watch live events or catch up on events they missed. This is an innovative, attractive, and experiential feature of the product.

Director of Product Innovation and Business Development, 9mobile, Kenechukwu Okonkwo, assured customers of a great experience.

“9TV will offer unlimited relaxation with quality entertainment content at prices subscribers can afford”, Okonkwo said.