96% Of D&D: Dark Alliance’s Sales In The UK Were On PS4/PS5 – Screen Rant

96% of the UK sales of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance were spread across the PS4 and PS5, which was likely due to it launching on Game Pass.

The UK sales data for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is in, and it has been revealed that 96% of the sales were spread across PlayStation platforms. The response to Dark Alliance at launch has been poor, thanks to a number of bugs and glitches that sour the experience.

Dark Alliance is an action RPG that stars the Companions of the Hall, who are four of the most iconic heroes in D&D. Drizzt Do’Urden and his friends must return to the frozen region of Icewind Dale, in order to keep a magical artifact out of the hands of those who would use its power for evil. The magical artifact is a sentient crystal called Crenshinibon, which can grant incredible power to its wielder. The titular alliance of monsters wants to claim Crenshinbon for their own, which is why the Companions of the Hall must stop them.

The sales data for Dark Alliance in the UK has been released and it presents an interesting picture. According to GamesIndustry.biz, Dark Alliance entered the charts at number 23, while Mario Golf: Super Rush remains comfortably in the top spot. The sales figures for Dark Alliance were spread across PlayStation platforms, with 54% on PS5, and 42% on PS4.

This might seem like a huge win for Sony, but there is more at play here. Dark Alliance launched on Xbox Game Pass, which means that anyone who wanted to play the game on PC, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S would be better off getting a subscription. Dark Alliance is also available on the cloud version of Game Pass, which means that lots of devices can stream the game, with a sufficiently fast Internet connection. The low entry cost for Game Pass means that a lot of people might have been convinced to try Dark Alliance through the service, rather than paying full price for the game on its own.

Microsoft’s goal with Xbox Game Pass is to get as many subscribers as possible, regardless of their current platform. If Dark Alliance led to a surge of interest in the service (thanks to the D&D name and character push), then this is a win for Microsoft. These sales figures only account for a single region and it’s possible that there was more of an even split in other areas, but Dark Alliance could be one of the first major titles that demonstrate a shift to the streaming game service. For now, the victory appears to be for PlayStation.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is available on Xbox Game Pass.

Source: GamesIndustry.biz





